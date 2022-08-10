WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Latest price cap forecasts prove there is "no time to waste" on further support for struggling families, say Citizens Advice
Morgan Wild, Head of Policy at Citizens Advice responds to the latest Cornwall Insight price cap forecast
“The cost-of-living crisis is already having a devastating impact on people’s lives. Every day we hear from people who can’t afford to turn the lights on or cook their kids a hot meal.
“The government did the right thing by bringing in targeted support, but it won’t be enough for people to manage these previously unthinkable price hikes. The obvious place to start is to increase benefits to keep pace with the cost of living. There’s no time to waste.”
