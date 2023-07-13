Met Office
Latest report highlights significantly low sea ice extent
The latest report on Arctic and Antarctic sea ice identifies issues at both poles.
A seabird flies over an expanse of ice bergs and Antarctic sea ice. Picture: Adobe Stock.
The Arctic sea extent is currently the 13th lowest on record for the time of year, while Antarctic sea ice extent remains exceptionally low, and has been at record low levels since late May.
Dr Ed Blockley leads the Met Office’s Polar Climate Group. He said:
“During the satellite era, scientists have been able to monitor the annual cycles of sea ice. The current levels of sea ice at both poles are well below average and are a continued cause of concern.”
You can read more about the state of Arctic and Antarctic sea ice in our latest report.
Original article link: https://blog.metoffice.gov.uk/2023/07/12/latest-report-highlights-significantly-low-sea-ice-extent/
June has been confirmed as the hottest on record for the UK.
The extent of sea ice around Antarctica is at a record low for the end of June.
In our recent blog post on Loss and Damage, we explored the climate change impacts caused by slow-onset events (such as sea-level rise) and extreme weather events.
A handy selection of resources for journalists covering the summer weather in the UK.
The North Atlantic, including around the UK has been experiencing record-breaking temperatures.
The global sea surface temperatures for both April and May were the highest on record for those calendar months in a series stretching back to 1850. That is according to the HadSST.4.0.1.0 dataset compiled by the Met Office.
Perhaps one of the most noteworthy outcomes of COP27 – the UN’s climate summit held in Egypt in 2022 – was the historic decision to establish a Loss and Damage Fund.