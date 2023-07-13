Latest report highlights significantly low sea ice extent

The latest report on Arctic and Antarctic sea ice identifies issues at both poles.

A seabird flies over an expanse of ice bergs and Antarctic sea ice. Picture: Adobe Stock.

The Arctic sea extent is currently the 13th lowest on record for the time of year, while Antarctic sea ice extent remains exceptionally low, and has been at record low levels since late May.

Dr Ed Blockley leads the Met Office’s Polar Climate Group. He said:

“During the satellite era, scientists have been able to monitor the annual cycles of sea ice. The current levels of sea ice at both poles are well below average and are a continued cause of concern.”

You can read more about the state of Arctic and Antarctic sea ice in our latest report.