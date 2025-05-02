Ofcom
Latest telecoms and pay-TV complaints figures revealed
We have published the latest figures for complaints we’ve received about the UK’s major telecoms and pay-TV providers.
These figures cover the period from October to December 2024 and represent complaints made to us by customers about their landline, broadband, pay-monthly mobile and pay-TV services.
What these figures tell us
Overall, during this period the numbers of complaints remained similar to the previous quarter (July to September 2024). Complaints about broadband, mobile, and pay-TV decreased slightly while complaints about landline services stayed the same.
- NOW Broadband and TalkTalk were the most complained-about broadband providers. There was a rise in complaints about NOW Broadband, while TalkTalk saw a decrease in complaints.
- Plusnet and Sky were the broadband providers that prompted the fewest complaints.
- NOW Broadband was the landline provider that generated the most complaints, with complaints increasing on the previous quarter.
- The least complained-about landline provider was Utility Warehouse.
- O2 was the mobile provider that generated the most complaints. Customers’ complaints were primarily driven by how their complaints were handled.
- EE, Sky Mobile and Tesco Mobile were the least complained-about mobile providers.
- The most complained-about pay-TV providers were EE and Virgin Media. EE customers’ complaints were predominantly due to experiences changing provider, and how their complaints were handled. Meanwhile, Virgin Media customers mostly complained about problems with billing, pricing and charges.
- Sky and TalkTalk were the least complained-about pay-TV providers.
Ofcom’s Policy Director Fergal Farragher said: “This latest set of figures shows a positive overall pattern, which is a reduction in complaints about three of the four main services covered by the data.
“We’re pleased to see this, but we also note that some providers have seen complaints about them increase on the previous quarter. This means it’s not an entirely positive set of figures, so we’re keen to see further improvements across all providers and services.”
As the UK’s communications regulator, we compile these complaints to help us better understand the reasons for dissatisfaction among customers in the sectors we regulate.
Although we can’t deal with individual complaints, these figures give us insight into problems and concerns affecting the customers who use these services – and by publishing these figures we can help telecoms customers to choose the right provider for their needs.
The charts below show the relative volume of complaints we have received. You can use the slider to filter by year.
Fixed broadband
|
Broadband complaints per 100,000 subscribers. It illustrates the providers receiving the fewest complaints at the top of the table and those receiving the most complaints are placed at the bottom of the table.
|
Reasons for complaining about broadband services. It shows the key complaints drivers for the industry average and the worst-performing provider.
Landline
|
Landline complaints per 100,000 subscribers. It illustrates the providers receiving the fewest complaints at the top of the table and those receiving the most complaints are placed at the bottom of the table.
|
Reasons for complaining about landline services. It shows the key complaints drivers for the industry average and the worst-performing provider.
Pay-monthly mobile
|
Mobile complaints per 100,000 subscribers. It illustrates the providers receiving the fewest complaints at the top of the table and those receiving the most complaints are placed at the bottom of the table.
|
Reasons for complaining about mobile services. It shows the key complaints drivers for the industry average and the worst-performing provider.
Pay-TV
|
Pay-tv complaints per 100,000 subscribers. It illustrates the providers receiving the fewest complaints at the top of the table and those receiving the most complaints are placed at the bottom of the table.
|
Reasons for complaining about pay-TV services. It shows the key complaints drivers for the industry average and the worst-performing provider.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/phones-and-broadband/service-quality/latest-telecoms-and-pay-tv-complaints-figures-revealed-q4-24
