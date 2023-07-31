Latest telecoms and pay-TV complaints figures revealed

We recently (27 July 2023) published the latest figures for complaints we’ve received about the UK’s main landline, mobile, broadband and pay-TV providers.

This latest quarterly report covers the period from January to March 2023.

During this period, complaints to Ofcom increased slightly on the previous quarter (October to December 2022), with slight increases in complaints about landline, broadband, pay-monthly mobile and pay-TV services.

TalkTalk was the most complained-about landline and broadband provider, with an increase in complaints for both of these services since last quarter. Complaints were mainly driven by customers’ experience with faults, quality of service and getting services connected, as well as how their complaints were handled.

