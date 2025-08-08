Ofcom
Latest telecoms and pay-TV complaints revealed
Yesterday we published the latest figures for complaints we’ve received about the UK’s main landline, mobile broadband and pay-TV providers.
These figures cover the first quarter of 2025, from January to March. During this period, complaints figures remained similar to the previous quarter (October to December 2024). Complaints about fixed broadband and pay-TV increased and complaints about landline and mobile stayed the same.
Main findings
- TalkTalk was the most complained-about broadband provider, with complaints figures remaining at similar levels to the previous quarter.
- Plusnet was the broadband provider that generated the fewest complaints.
- EE and TalkTalk were the most complained-about landline providers. EE’s complaints figures were the same as the previous quarter, while TalkTalk saw an increase in complaints.
- Utility Warehouse generated the least landline complaints.
- O2, Three and iD Mobile were the most complained-about mobile providers. Customer complaints were mainly about how their complaints were handled (O2), problems with billing, pricing and charges (Three) and issues with faults, services and provisioning (iD Mobile).
- EE, Sky Mobile, Tesco Mobile and Vodafone were the least complained-about mobile providers.
- Virgin Media was the pay-TV provider that generated the most complaints. Customers were mainly unhappy about how their complaints were handled.
- Sky and TalkTalk were the least complained-about pay-TV providers.
Why we publish these complaints figures
While Ofcom cannot deal with individual complaints about telecoms and pay-TV services, we compile and publish these complaints figures to help us better understand the reasons for dissatisfaction among customers in the sectors we regulate.
And by publishing these figures, we can help consumers to see how their providers perform in relation to others, as well as helping them to choose a new provider if they’re thinking of switching.
More information
Use the charts below to find out more about the complaints we’ve received for broadband, landline, pay-monthly mobile and pay-TV services. You can use the slider to filter by year.
Fixed Broadband
Reasons for complaining about broadband services. It shows the key complaints drivers for the industry average and the worst-performing provider.
Landline
Reasons for complaining about landline services. It shows the key complaints drivers for the industry average and the worst-performing provider.
Pay-monthly mobile
Reasons for complaining about mobile services. It shows the key complaints drivers for the industry average and the worst-performing provider.
Pay-TV
Reasons for complaining about pay-TV services. It shows the key complaints drivers for the industry average and the worst-performing provider.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/phones-and-broadband/service-quality/latest-telecoms-and-pay-tv-complaints-revealed-Q1-2025
