Latest telecoms and pay-TV complaints revealed

Ofcom has published the latest league tables on the complaints we receive about the UK’s major home phone, broadband, mobile and pay-TV firms.

The quarterly report reveals the number of complaints made to Ofcom between July and September last year and shows that complaints across the board are at all-time low levels.

Three of the four sectors – broadband, landline and pay TV – all saw reductions in complaints this quarter, with nearly all providers seeing an improvement in their figures. For pay-monthly mobile, complaints were at the same historically low level as the last quarter.

TalkTalk and Shell Energy generated the most broadband complaints, primarily due to faults and service issues.

TalkTalk was also the most complained-about landline provider, while EE and Sky attracted the fewest broadband and landline complaints.

iD Mobile, Vodafone and Virgin Mobile were the most complained-about mobile operators, and Virgin Media generated the highest volume of pay-TV complaints. The main reason customers complained to Ofcom was related to how these companies handled their complaints.

EE, Tesco Mobile and Sky attracted the fewest complaints in the mobile sector, and Sky was the least complained-about pay-TV provider.

Complaints have fallen to a record low, and we expect providers to keep working to achieve the highest standards. If you’re unhappy with your provider, it’s worth shopping around. We’ve made it easier than ever to switch, and you could end up with better customer service as well saving money. Fergal Farragher, Ofcom’s Consumer Protection Director

The information we publish about complaints helps people compare companies when shopping around for a new provider and encourages firms to improve their performance. Our service quality hub offers further information on how people can choose the best provider for them.

Although Ofcom cannot resolve individual complaints, we offer consumers advice, and the information we receive can lead to us launching investigations.

Anyone experiencing problems should complain to their provider first. If they are unhappy with the outcome, people can take the complaint to an independent ombudsman, who will look at the case and make a judgment on it.

Home broadband complaints per 100,000 customers

Landline complaints per 100,000 customers

Pay-monthly mobile complaints per 100,000 customers

Pay-TV complaints per 100,000 customers