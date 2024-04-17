Ofcom
Latest telecoms and pay-TV complaints revealed
Today we’ve published the latest figures for complaints we’ve received about the UK’s main landline, broadband, mobile and pay-TV providers.
These figures cover the period from October to December last year.
During that period, complaints remained at similar levels to the previous quarter in 2023. Complaints about landline, fixed broadband and pay-TV all fell from the previous quarter while complaints about mobile pay-monthly services remained at similar levels.
Main findings
- Virgin Media remained the most complained-about broadband, landline and pay-TV provider, although they did see a sizeable fall in all of these areas from the previous quarter. Customers’ complaints were again mainly driven by how their complaints were being handled.
- Sky continued to generate the fewest complaints for both broadband and landline services.
- Sky and TalkTalk were the least complained about pay-TV providers this quarter.
- O2 was the most complained-about mobile operator, with complaints again primarily driven by how customers’ complaints were being handled. Sky Mobile, Tesco Mobile, EE and Vodafone received the fewest complaints in the mobile sector.
Virgin Media’s position as the most complained-about broadband, landline and pay-TV provider continues from the previous quarter. We are currently investigating Virgin Media’s performance with regard to our rules on complaints handling and contract termination.
Commenting on these latest complaints figures, Fergal Farragher, Ofcom’s Policy Director, said: “We can see from these latest figures that customer dissatisfaction remains at a similar level to the previous quarter. While there has been an improvement in Virgin Media’s performance, its position at the bottom of our tables shows there is further room for improvement."
Why we publish these complaints figures
As the UK’s communications regulator, Ofcom receives complaints from customers about their telecoms and pay-TV services.
While we cannot act on individual complaints, they help us to understand customers’ reasons for dissatisfaction, and publishing them helps people to compare providers and choose the one that’s for them.
The charts below show the complaints we’ve received for broadband, landline, pay-monthly mobile and pay-TV services. You can use the slider to filter by year.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/news-centre/2024/latest-telecoms-and-pay-tv-complaints-revealed2
