Latest telecoms and pay-TV complaints revealed

We yesterday published the latest figures for complaints we've received about the UK's main landline, broadband, mobile and pay-TV services.

These figures cover the period from April to June 2023, and show that while the volume of complaints remained consistent with the previous quarter, there was a slight increase when compared to the same time last year.

We've highlighted the main trends from this quarter's data:

Vodafone was the most complained-about broadband provider, with a substantial rise in complaints from the previous quarter. Customers’ complaints were mainly driven by their experience with faults, service and getting services connected. We have engaged with Vodafone regarding their performance in this latest round of complaints data – they have been taking steps to identify and address the causes of these complaints and we would expect to see the results of this to show in the coming months.

Commenting on the complaints data from this quarter, Fergal Farragher, Ofcom's Consumer Protection Director, yesterday said:

"It is positive to see that overall, complaints volumes have remained consistent compared to the previous quarter. However, complaints are still slightly higher than they were in 2022, and this shows that providers still have work to do in improving customers’ experiences. We work alongside providers to help make sure they improve their performance and acknowledge Vodafone is taking steps to identify and address the increased volume of complaints during this period."

As the UK’s communications regulator, customers can complain to us about the telecoms and pay-TV services they use. While we don’t investigate individual complaints, this complaints data helps us to identify problems and enables us to take action against providers if necessary.

Compiling this data also helps us to understand the reasons for customers’ dissatisfaction across the sectors we regulate. To compare providers’ performance, every quarter we publish the number of complaints we have received about providers relative to the size of their customer bases – per 100,000 customers.

The charts below provide more detail on the complaints we’ve received.