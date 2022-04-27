Latest telecoms and pay-TV complaints revealed

Ofcom has today published the latest league tables reflecting complaints we receive about the UK’s major home phone, broadband, mobile and pay-TV firms.

The quarterly report reveals the number of complaints made to Ofcom between October and December last year.

Complaints figures overall decreased slightly over this period and remain at all-time low levels.

Nearly all providers across all sectors reduced or maintained the same level of complaints from the previous quarter.

In summary, our data shows that:

Shell Energy generated the most broadband complaints, mainly driven by faults and service issues;

Alongside TalkTalk, Shell Energy was also the most complained-about landline provider;

Sky and EE attracted the fewest complaints for broadband and landline services;

EE, Sky Mobile, Tesco Mobile, iD Mobile and BT Mobile all generated the fewest pay-monthly mobile complaints;

Virgin Mobile and Vodafone were the most complained-about mobile operators; and

Sky also had the fewest complaints about pay-TV, with Virgin Media attracting the most.

It’s encouraging that overall complaints remain at record lows, but that doesn’t mean customer service is where it should be across the board. There are still big differences in performance between some providers. So it’s definitely worth shopping around and voting with your feet, if you’re not happy with the service you’re getting. Fergal Farragher, Ofcom’s Consumer Protection Director

The information we publish about complaints helps people compare companies when shopping around for a new provider and encourages firms to improve their performance.

Our service quality hub offers further information on how people can choose the best provider for them. Shortly, we’ll also be publishing our annual Comparing Customer Service report, which shines a light on the performance of the UK’s main mobile, broadband and home phone providers.

Although Ofcom cannot resolve individual complaints, we offer consumers advice, and the information we receive can lead to us launching investigations.

Anyone experiencing problems should complain to their provider first. If they are unhappy with the outcome, people can take the complaint to an independent ombudsman, who will look at the case and make a judgment on it.

Home broadband complaints per 100,000 customers

Landline complaints per 100,000 customers

Pay-monthly mobile complaints per 100,000 customers

Pay-TV complaints per 100,000 customers

Relative volume of complaints per service per 100,000 subscribers

Notes to editors