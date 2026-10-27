Latest telecoms and pay-TV complaints revealed

We’ve published the latest figures for complaints we’ve received about the UK’s main landline, broadband, mobile and pay-TV providers.

These figures cover the second quarter of this year, from April to June, during which complaints decreased compared to the previous quarter. The fall in complaints was caused by a decrease in the complaints we received about pay-TV services. Meanwhile, complaints about broadband, landline and mobile services stayed the same.

The biggest reasons for complaints relating to broadband, landline and mobile services during this period were faults, service quality and getting services connected, while pay-TV customers were most likely to complain to us about how providers had handled their complaints.

Main findings:

BT, EE, TalkTalk and Vodafone were the most complained-about broadband providers. BT’s figures remained the same, EE saw an increase, TalkTalk and Vodafone saw a fall in their complaints compared to the previous quarter.

The least complained-about broadband providers were Plusnet, Sky and Virgin Media.

Plusnet was the landline provider that generated the most complaints, with an increase on the previous quarter. Customer complaints were primarily about how their complaints were handled.

Sky, Utility Warehouse, Virgin Media and Vodafone generated the fewest landline complaints.

O2 and Sky Mobile were the mobile providers who generated the most complaints. Customer complaints were mainly about issues with faults, service and getting services connected (O2) and experiences changing provider (Sky Mobile).

EE, Giffgaff, Tesco Mobile, Three, Vodafone and iD Mobile generated the fewest pay-monthly mobile complaints.

The most complained-about pay-TV providers were EE and Virgin Media.

The least complained-about pay-TV provider was TalkTalk.

Although it didn’t occur during the period covered by these complaints figures, a deal was announced earlier this month for BT Group to acquire TalkTalk Group. More information on this is available.

We also have further information for telecoms customers on our consumer hub, where you can find a range of advice to help you choose and manage your services, as well as tips on saving money.

Although Ofcom cannot help with individual customer complaints, by publishing these figures we can help customers to choose the providers and services that best suit their needs.

The charts below show the volume of complaints we’ve received for broadband, landline, pay-monthly mobile and pay-TV services – take a look for more detail. You can use the slider to filter by year.

Click here for the full press release