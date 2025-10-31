Latest telecoms and pay-TV complaints revealed

We’ve published the latest figures for complaints we’ve received about the UK’s main broadband, mobile, landline and pay-TV providers.

These figures cover the second quarter of 2025, from April to June.

Main findings

Overall complaint numbers decreased compared to the previous quarter.

Complaints about fixed broadband, landline, and pay-TV decreased while complaints about pay-monthly mobile stayed the same.

EE was the most complained about provider across broadband, landline and pay-TV services. This is the first time since late 2023 that one provider has been the worst performer across three different services. However, in all cases, EE’s complaints numbers either fell or remained the same as during the previous quarter.

Plusnet was the least complained-about fixed broadband provider.

Utility Warehouse generated the least landline complaints – the sixth consecutive quarter it has achieved this.

TalkTalk was the least complained-about pay-TV provider.

When looking at the reasons for complaints, faults, service quality and getting connected remained the main reasons for broadband and landline customers’ complaints.

The numbers of complaints for mobile providers are too close together to meaningfully differentiate between the worst and best performing this quarter. This is because the complaint volumes of the most complained about mobile provider in the previous quarters have reduced, closing the gap with other providers.

Commenting on the figures, Ofcom’s Director of Consumers and Retail Markets Cristina Luna-Esteban yesterday said:

“We’re pleased to see the continued reductions in complaints that we’ve received. In fact, complaints across all services are at the lowest or joint lowest levels we’ve ever seen. “This is a significant benchmark, and we hope this positive momentum continues, for the benefit of customers now and in the future.”

Why we publish these figures

As the UK’s communications regulator, we compile these complaints to help us better understand the reasons for dissatisfaction among customers in the sectors we regulate.

Although we can’t deal with individual complaints, these figures give us insight into problems and concerns affecting the customers who use these services – and by publishing these figures we can help telecoms customers to choose the right provider for their needs.

See the charts below for more detail.

Fixed broadband

½ Broadband complaints per 100,000 subscribers. It illustrates the providers receiving the fewest complaints at the top of the table and those receiving the most complaints are placed at the bottom of the table.

Landline

½ Landline complaints per 100,000 subscribers. It illustrates the providers receiving the fewest complaints at the top of the table and those receiving the most complaints are placed at the bottom of the table.

Pay-monthly mobile

½ Mobile complaints per 100,000 subscribers. It illustrates the providers receiving the fewest complaints at the top of the table and those receiving the most complaints are placed at the bottom of the table.

Pay-TV

½ Pay-tv complaints per 100,000 subscribers. It illustrates the providers receiving the fewest complaints at the top of the table and those receiving the most complaints are placed at the bottom of the table.