Ofcom
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Latest telecoms and pay-TV complaints revealed - Q4 2025
Today we’ve published the latest figures for complaints we’ve received about the UK’s major landline, broadband, mobile and pay-TV providers.
These figures cover the final quarter of 2025, from October to December, and show an increase on the previous quarter for the first time since 2023.
Complaints about broadband and landline services decreased, while pay-TV complaints stayed the same.
However, complaints about mobile services increased, which followed the announcement of mid-contract price rises by some mobile providers, including O2.
Main findings:
- TalkTalk and Vodafone were the most complained-about broadband providers. Vodafone saw an increase in complaints on the previous quarter, while TalkTalk’s complaints figures remained static.
- The least complained-about broadband providers were Plusnet and Virgin Media.
- BT, EE, NOW Broadband, Plusnet and TalkTalk were the most complained-about landline providers. BT, EE and Plusnet remained static, NOW Broadband saw an increase, and TalkTalk saw a decrease in complaints.
- Utility Warehouse was the least complained-about landline provider.
- O2 was the mobile provider that generated the most complaints, with customers primarily complaining about contract-related issues.
- EE, Tesco Mobile and Three were the least complained-about mobile providers.
- EE generated the most pay-TV complaints.
- The least complained-about pay-TV providers were Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin Media.
Commenting on the latest figures, Cristina Luna-Esteban, Ofcom’s Director of Consumers and Retail Markets, said:
“It is disappointing to see an increase in customers complaints during this quarter, especially following a sustained period of decreases in the complaints we received about telecoms companies.
“However, a main driver of these complaints appears to be an unexpected mid-contract price rise announcements for some mobile customers in the Autumn of 2025. We will continue to monitor the market including future complaints figures for any indication of ongoing customer dissatisfaction.”
As the UK’s communications regulator, Ofcom compiles these complaints figures so we can better understand the reasons for customer dissatisfaction in the sectors we regulate. While we cannot deal with individual customer complaints, by publishing these figures we can help customers to identify the right provider for their needs.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/phones-and-broadband/service-quality/latest-telecoms-and-pay-tv-complaints-revealed-q4-2025
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