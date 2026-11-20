Report monitoring respiratory viruses for the 2026/27 season.

Latest update

This weekly bulletin brings together the latest surveillance data, along with the latest public health advice for flu, COVID-19, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and other viruses.

Respiratory viruses, in week 9 to 15 November 2026

Influenza activity increased and is circulating at low levels

COVID-19 activity was stable and is circulating at low levels

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) activity increased and is circulating at low levels

The flu, COVID-19 and RSV surveillance report and the national norovirus and rotavirus surveillance reports: 2026 to 2027 season are published weekly. For more detailed data on surveillance indicators for the 3 major respiratory viruses see below.

Dr Alex Allen, Consultant Epidemiologist at UK Health Security Agency:

With flu cases creeping up and more young children now having to see their GP due to sickness with flu like illness, we want to remind parents about the importance of vaccination and protecting young children against flu. Currently only just over a third of 2-and-3 year olds have received a flu vaccine. Children, particularly those under 5 or with underlying health conditions, are more vulnerable to severe illness from flu and developing complications such as pneumonia. Every year, thousands of under 5’s end up severely ill in hospital with flu, some in intensive care. The vaccine may not always stop your child getting flu, but it will help reduce how serious it is and could save their life. Vaccinating all children in school will help to protect them directly and also stop the virus spreading to those at greater risk. If you’re eligible, book your winter vaccines now, and make sure your child gets their flu nasal spray vaccine as soon as possible. Children aged 2 and 3 can get theirs free from their GP practice or a participating local pharmacy. Don’t miss out and regret it later.

Flu surveillance data for week 46 (9 to 15 November 2026)

Influenza activity increased and is circulating at low levels

Influenza positivity from laboratory surveillance increased with a positivity rate of 11.4% compared with 8.3% on the previous week.

overall, the flu hospitalisation rate increased to 4.68 per 100,000 compared with 3.76 per 100,000 in the previous week

COVID-19 surveillance data for week 46 (9 to 15 November 2026)

COVID-19 activity was stable and is circulating at low levels

COVID-19 positivity from laboratory surveillance remained stable with a positivity rate of 7% compared with 7.2% on the previous week

COVID-19 hospitalisations were stable at 2.22 per 100,000 compared with 2.15 per 100,000 in the previous week

COVID-19 ICU/HDU admissions remained low at 0.06 per 100,000 compared with 0.06 per 100,000 in the previous week

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) surveillance data for week 46 (9 to 15 November 2026)

RSV activity increased and is circulating at low levels

RSV positivity from laboratory surveillance increased to 5.2% compared with 3.2% in the previous week

overall weekly hospital admission rates for RSV increased to 1.66 per 100,000 compared with 1.29 per 100,000 in the previous week

Norovirus surveillance data between weeks 45 and 46 of 2026 (2 to 15 November 2026)

Norovirus activity has increased in recent weeks but remains within expected levels.

Overall, norovirus laboratory reports between weeks 45 and 46 of 2026 (2 November to 15 November 2026) were 5.4% higher than the 5-season average for the same 2-week period.

Rotavirus activity has increased in recent weeks and has exceeded expected levels.

Rotavirus activity between weeks 45 and 46 of 2026 was 60.3% higher than the 5-season average for the same 2-week period.

We will resume publishing Hospital Norovirus Outbreak Reporting System (HNORS) data on Thursday 26 November.

During the 2026/2027 season to date, the majority (89.0%) of samples characterised were norovirus genogroup 2 (GII), of which the most frequent genotypes identified were GII.4[P16] (25.0%).

Norovirus symptoms include nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea but can also include a high temperature, abdominal pain and aching limbs. Norovirus infections can cause dehydration, especially in vulnerable groups such as young children and older or immunocompromised people, so if you do become ill, it is important to drink plenty of fluids during that time.

Amy Douglas, Lead Epidemiologist at UKHSA, said:

While norovirus remains within expected levels, we’re starting to see a rise in cases and expect this increase to continue as we head into winter. It’s really important that we all take simple steps to help stop the spread. Washing your hands with soap and warm water and using bleach-based products to clean surfaces will also help stop infections from spreading. Alcohol gels do not kill norovirus so don’t rely on these alone. If you have diarrhoea and vomiting, don’t return to work, school or nursery until 48 hours after your symptoms have stopped and don’t prepare food for others in that time either. If you are unwell, avoid visiting people in hospitals and care homes to prevent passing on the infection to those most vulnerable.

Previous

12 October

This weekly bulletin brings together the latest surveillance data, along with the latest public health advice for flu, COVID-19, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and other viruses.

Respiratory viruses, in week 2 November to 8 November 2026

Influenza activity increased and is circulating at low levels

COVID-19 activity was stable and is circulating at low levels

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) hospital activity increased to low levels with other indicators within baseline levels

Dr Conall Watson, Consultant Epidemiologist at UK Health Security Agency:

Flu cases have remained at low levels over the past week with our respiratory virus surveillance across GPs, hospitals and the community showing some small increases, with levels now similar to this time last year. Both RSV and COVID-19 remain at low levels. We expect to see flu increasing in the coming weeks as is usual as we head into winter. If you’re eligible for a free NHS vaccine don’t miss out and regret it later. Every year thousands of unvaccinated vulnerable people end up severely ill in hospital, some in intensive care. While it may not completely stop you getting flu, a vaccine will help reduce the severity of the disease – and could save your life.

The flu, COVID-19 and RSV surveillance report and the national norovirus and rotavirus surveillance reports: 2026 to 2027 season are published weekly. For more detailed data on surveillance indicators for the 3 major respiratory viruses see below.

Flu surveillance data for week 45 (2 November to 8 November 2026)

Influenza activity increased and is circulating at low levels

Influenza positivity from laboratory surveillance remained stable with a positivity rate of 8.1% compared with 7.8% on the previous week

overall, the flu hospitalisation rate increased to 3.65 per 100,000 compared with 3.00 per 100,000 in the previous week

COVID-19 surveillance data for week 45 (2 November to 8 November 2026)

COVID-19 activity was stable and is circulating at low levels

COVID-19 positivity from laboratory surveillance remained stable with a positivity rate of 7.2% compared with 7.4% on the previous week

COVID-19 hospitalisations were stable at 2.22 per 100,000 compared with 2.23 per 100,000 in the previous week

COVID-19 ICU/HDU admissions increased to 0.07 per 100,000 compared with 0.05 per 100,000 in the previous week

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) surveillance data for week 45 (2 November to 8 November 2026)

RSV hospital activity increased to low levels with other indicators within baseline levels

RSV positivity from laboratory surveillance increased slightly to 3.2% compared with 2.9% in the previous week

overall weekly hospital admission rates for RSV increased to 1.30 per 100,000 compared with 0.89 per 100,000 in the previous week

Norovirus surveillance data for weeks 44 and 45 (26 November to 8 November 2026)

Norovirus activity has increased in recent weeks but remains within expected levels.

Overall, norovirus laboratory reports between weeks 44 and 45 of 2026 (26 October 2026 to 8 November 2026) were 8.7% lower than the 5-season average for the same 2-week period.

Rotavirus activity has varied in recent weeks but remains within expected levels.

Rotavirus activity between weeks 44 and 45 of 2026 was 25% higher than the 5-season average for the same 2-week period.

We will resume publishing Hospital Norovirus Outbreak Reporting System (HNORS) data on Thursday 26 November.

During the 2026/2027 season to date, the majority (89.2%) of samples characterised were norovirus genogroup 2 (GII), of which the most frequent genotypes identified were GII.4[P16] (23.8%) and GII.9[P7] (19.5%).

Norovirus symptoms include nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea but can also include a high temperature, abdominal pain and aching limbs – norovirus infections can cause dehydration, especially in vulnerable groups such as young children and older or immunocompromised people, so if you do become ill, it is important to drink plenty of fluids during that time.

Amy Douglas, Lead Epidemiologist at UKHSA, said:

While norovirus remains within expected levels, we’re starting to see an increase in reported cases and expect the rates to increase as we head into winter. It’s really important that we all take simple steps to help stop the spread. Washing your hands with soap and warm water and using bleach-based products to clean surfaces will also help stop infections from spreading. Alcohol gels do not kill norovirus so don’t rely on these alone. If you have diarrhoea and vomiting, don’t return to work, school or nursery until 48 hours after your symptoms have stopped and don’t prepare food for others in that time either. If you are unwell, avoid visiting people in hospitals and care homes to prevent passing on the infection to those most vulnerable.

5 October

This weekly bulletin brings together the latest surveillance data, along with the latest public health advice for flu, COVID-19, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and other viruses.

Respiratory viruses, in week 26 October and 1 November 2026

Influenza activity showed variable trends across surveillance indicators and is circulating at low levels

COVID-19 activity decreased and is circulating at low levels

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) activity increased and is circulating at baseline level

Dr Jamie LopezBernal, Consultant Epidemiologist at UK Health Security Agency:

As expected with the school half-term ‘firebreak’ last week, flu cases have remained at low levels, with a small increase in people being hospitalised. We have seen RSV levels continue to increase particularly among young children aged under 5 years, while COVID-19 levels have decreased further. With schools now back, we do expect to see Flu and RSV increasing in the coming weeks. If you’re eligible for a free NHS vaccine don’t miss out and regret it later. Every year thousands of unvaccinated vulnerable people end up severely ill in hospital, some in intensive care. While it may not completely stop you getting flu, a vaccine will help reduce the severity of the disease – and could save your life.

The flu, COVID-19 and RSV surveillance report and the national norovirus and rotavirus surveillance reports: 2026 to 2027 season are published weekly. For more detailed data on surveillance indicators for the 3 major respiratory viruses see below.

Flu surveillance data for week 44 (26 October to 1 November 2026):

Influenza activity showed variable trends across surveillance indicators and is circulating at low levels

Influenza positivity from laboratory surveillance increased with a positivity rate of 7.6% compared with 6.8% on the previous week.

overall, the flu hospitalisation rate increased to 2.83 per 100,000 compared with 2.51 per 100,000 in the previous week

COVID-19 surveillance data for week 44 (26 October and 1 November 2026):

COVID-19 activity decreased and is circulating at low levels

COVID-19 positivity from laboratory surveillance decreased slightly with a positivity rate on the most recent Sunday of 7.6% compared with 8.1% on the previous Sunday

COVID-19 hospitalisations decreased to 2.23 per 100,000 compared with 2.58 per 100,000 in the previous week

COVID-19 ICU/HDU admissions remained low at 0.05 per 100,000 compared with 0.06 per 100,000 in the previous week

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) surveillance data for week 44 (26 October and 1 November 2026):

RSV activity increased and is circulating at baseline levels

RSV positivity from laboratory surveillance increased to 2.9% compared with 1.6% in the previous week

overall weekly hospital admission rate for RSV increased to 0.80 per 100,000 compared with 0.57 per 100,000 in the previous week

Norovirus surveillance data between weeks 43 and 44 of 2026 (19 October to 1 November 2026)

Norovirus activity has remained stable and within expected levels in recent weeks

Overall, norovirus laboratory reports between weeks 43 and 44 of 2026 (19 October 2026 to 1 November 2026) were 17.4% lower than the 5-season average for the same 2-week period.

Rotavirus activity has decreased in recent weeks and remains within expected levels

Rotavirus activity between weeks 43 and 44 of 2026 was 9.1% higher than the 5-season average for the same 2-week period.

Due to the Hospital Norovirus Outbreak Reporting System (HNORS) going offline there is no update on the number of norovirus outbreaks this week.

During the 2025/2026 season to date, the majority (88.6%) of samples characterised were norovirus genogroup 2 (GII), of which the most frequent genotypes identified were GII.4[P16] (23.4%) and GII.9[P7] (20.6%).

Norovirus symptoms include nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea but can also include a high temperature, abdominal pain and aching limbs. Norovirus infections can cause dehydration, especially in vulnerable groups such as young children and older or immunocompromised people, so if you do become ill, it is important to drink plenty of fluids during that time.

There are simple steps we can all take to help stop norovirus from spreading. Wash your hands with soap and warm water and use bleach-based products on clean surfaces to help stop infections spreading. Alcohol gels do not kill norovirus, so don’t rely on these alone.

If you have diarrhoea and vomiting, don’t return to work, school or nursery until 48 hours after your symptoms have stopped, and don’t prepare food for others during that time either. If you are unwell, avoid visiting people in hospitals and care homes to prevent passing on the infection to those who are most vulnerable.

Previous

29 October

This weekly bulletin brings together the latest surveillance data, along with the latest public health advice for flu, COVID-19, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and other viruses.

Respiratory viruses, in week 19 October and 25 October 2026

Influenza activity was stable across most indicators and is circulating at low levels

COVID-19 activity decreased and is circulating at low levels

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) activity increased and is circulating at baseline levels

Dr Alex Allen, Consultant Epidemiologist at UK Health Security Agency:

Flu remains at low levels following some activity earlier in Autumn, but while flu can be unpredictable, we do usually see cases rising during November. If you’re eligible, book your flu vaccine now before the virus starts circulating more widely. Vaccination remains our best defence and it’s important to get vaccinated every year. RSV is starting to increase but remains very low, while COVID-19 remains at low levels. Rhinovirus, or the common cold, is still the most widely circulating respiratory virus, so if you’ve got symptoms the odds are it is the common cold. We’ll continue to closely monitor respiratory viruses throughout winter. If you’re eligible, book your NHS winter vaccines now, and make sure your child gets their nasal spray flu vaccine as soon as possible.

The flu, COVID-19 and RSV surveillance report and the national norovirus and rotavirus surveillance reports: 2026 to 2027 season are published weekly. For more detailed data on surveillance indicators for the 3 major respiratory viruses see below.

Flu surveillance data for week 43 (19 to 25 October 2026):

Influenza activity was stable across most indicators and is circulating at low levels

Influenza positivity from laboratory surveillance remained stable with a positivity rate of 6.6% compared with 6.4% in the previous week

overall, the flu hospitalisation rate was stable at 2.47 per 100,000 compared with 2.38 per 100,000 in the previous week

COVID-19 surveillance data for week 43 (19 to 25 October 2026):