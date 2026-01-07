Homeless Link
|Printable version
Launch of consultation to expand access to naloxone
The government has announced proposals to widen access to naloxone, launching a UK-wide consultation on 29th December 2025 that will run until 9th March 2026. This initiative seeks to increase the availability of both take-home naloxone and naloxone for emergency use.
The government is consulting on amending regulations to allow the Department of Health and Social Care to:
- expand supply of naloxone to hostels, day centres and outreach services for people experiencing rough sleeping or homelessness
- allow supplies to be delivered to emergency staff at organisations including the Border Force, National Crime Agency and laboratory testing facilities who may encounter dangerous synthetic opioids such as nitazenes as part of their work
- introduce a new way to access naloxone by installing publicly accessible emergency boxes, similar to those containing defibrillator cabinets, in high-risk locations such as high streets and near nightlife venues
During this consultation period, we encourage homelessness services to review the consultation document and provide feedback.
Click below to access the document and submit your responses. If you have any questions about the consultation, please email: addictionspolicy@dhsc.gov.uk
Homeless Link will also be coordinating a response on behalf of members and so we would love to hear your thoughts on the proposed changes. If you would like to share your thoughts please contact the policy team at cat.tottie@homelesslink.org.uk. We will share our response in the Knowledge Hub once it has been submitted.
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/launch-of-consultation-to-expand-access-to-naloxone/
Latest News from
Homeless Link
Updates on asylum move-on period06/01/2026 11:20:00
Following a recent legal challenge, any person at risk of homelessness because of having to leave their asylum accommodation can apply for an extension of up to 56 days until 16th January.
Creating Cultures of Collective Care02/01/2026 10:05:00
Anna Tickle, Consultant Clinical Psychologist, Framework and Nottingham Recovery Network shares some thoughts on supporting the wellbeing of colleagues and clients as we enter the New Year.
Cold weather guidance29/12/2025 12:20:00
A cold snap has been predicted for some areas of the country over the next few days.
New podcast episode exploring the drawbacks of rough sleeping verification19/12/2025 12:05:00
Rough sleeping verification is a process used by some local authorities and outreach services to confirm that a person is sleeping rough, usually by an outreach worker directly observing them sleeping outside.
First ever alcohol treatment clinical guidelines published19/12/2025 11:05:00
Developed by the Department of Health and Social Care, the aim of these guidelines is to promote and support good practice and improve quality of service provision, resulting in better outcomes for people who use alcohol problematically. These are the first UK guidelines on the clinical management of harmful drinking and alcohol dependence.
New qualification recognising outreach workers17/12/2025 16:05:00
We’re excited to announce that the CIH Level 3 Certificate in Rough Sleeping Outreach Services is on the way.
New delivery framework published on co-occurring mental health and substance use17/12/2025 15:05:00
Developed jointly by the Department of Health and Social Care and NHS England, this new framework outlines how mental health, and drug and alcohol services should work together more effectively. The framework sets out a clear and shared approach to improving treatment and support for people with co-occurring mental health and substance use conditions through better integrated care.
The Power of Language: Why words matter in Supported Accommodation15/12/2025 09:20:00
Sandra Ferreira is CEO Designate of Homeless Link member, the Ferry Project in Wisbech. She is keen to share her learning about language and trauma informed care with homelessness practitioners:
New podcast episode exploring the impact of low literacy on people experiencing homelessness08/12/2025 16:25:00
Poor literacy and homelessness are strongly interconnected, and the relationship works both ways. People with low literacy skills may face barriers that make sustaining stable housing more difficult, for example, having limited employment opportunities, difficulty navigating complex systems like housing applications and welfare benefits, and challenges in reading bills or understanding contracts. Homelessness can also worsen literacy challenges through interrupted schooling, digital exclusion and lack of accessible learning provision.