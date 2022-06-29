Launch of GP recruitment campaign

Part of commitment to appoint 800 family doctors.

A new campaign to recruit more GPs to come to Scotland has been launched.

The initiative includes targeted print and digital advertising and is part of the Scottish Government’s commitment to increase the number of GPs by 800 by 2027.

It aims to attract GPs to Scotland from other areas of the UK and elsewhere, building on a range of measures which also include increasing undergraduate placements, looking at training placements to boost future capacity, incentivising moves to rural practice and providing a wide range of development and support opportunities for GPs throughout their careers.

The campaign is supported by the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) and features two GPs who relocated from London. It was launched today as Health Secretary Humza Yousaf visited Leith Surgery to hear its experience of recruiting GPs from outwith Scotland.

Mr Yousaf said:



“GP surgeries continue to be extremely busy and we recognise the vital role they have played in responding to the pandemic. Our focus now is on working with GPs to build a sustainable service for the future.

“We are committed to recruiting a further 800 family doctors by 2027 and this campaign, which focuses on the unique attractions of working as a GP in Scotland, supports that aim. We have a great deal to offer, both in terms of job satisfaction and lifestyle.”

Dr Chris Williams, Joint Chair of RCGP Scotland, said:

“Scottish general practice is facing significant challenges and recruiting into the profession has never been more important. I am delighted to welcome the launch of a new national GP recruitment campaign.

“Scotland is a truly unique place to work as a GP, with a fantastic range of opportunities available from delivering care in remote and rural communities, to working at the heart of our diverse, inner-city neighbourhoods. There really is something for everyone.

“At RCGP Scotland we will continue to work collaboratively with the Scottish Government and others to ensure that we can build the GP workforce that Scotland requires to deliver the highest standard of care for our patients.”

Background

Scotland’s GP headcount increased by 277 from 4,918 to 5,195 between September 2017 and September 2021.

Trainee recruitment this year has so far been the most successful year of any of the last five, with 99% of GP training posts having been filled.

Through the GP reform work, and our 2018 Contract, over 3,220 healthcare professionals have been recruited into multi-disciplinary teams to support practices. This will help see the full range of services be delivered and ensure patients see the right person at the right place at the right time to treat their condition.