Launch of pathways to ChPP status bring greater clarity and new Recognised Assessments
Association for Project Management (APM) has updated its Chartered Project Professional (ChPP) application process.
The update welcomes a new pathway that recognises validated professional practice through some of the profession’s most sought-after achievements – APM’s Project Management Qualification and the Project Management Institute’s (PMI) Project Management Professional® certification.
Focused on improving clarity, the new application process for 2024 also sees a name change from ‘routes’ to ‘pathways’ to chartership.
Commenting on the launch, APM’s Chief Executive, Professor Adam Boddison OBE, yesterday said;
“Project professionals must keep pace with global appetites for more ambitious and complex projects through training and development that is suited to them and their organisation; we’re privileged as a profession to have so much choice.
“As the only chartered membership organisation for the profession, we recognise that variety. Today’s launch is a key step in ensuring those who operate at the required level, irrespective of how they’ve undertaken their development, can gain Chartered Project Professional status, which is fast becoming an expected global standard sought by organisations and governments.”
The new pathway, Pathway 3, is open to those who meet ChPP’s eligibility criteria and hold an APM Project Management Qualification with validated experience or PMI’s PMP Certification.
Starting at Pathway 1 (a pathway for those who meet the eligibility criteria but hold no recognised assessment), each subsequent pathway reflects an applicant’s earned recognised assessment and in turn shortens their application process.
A full list of recognised assessments can be found here.
The APM Chartered Standard and rigour for gaining ChPP status remains the same. All applicants will have questions on ethics, compliance and professionalism in their interview.
The first window for applications under the new pathway (Pathway 3) is open from launch and will close on Friday 15 November 2024.
Find out more about the new pathway.
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/launch-of-pathways-to-chpp-status-bring-greater-clarity-and-new-recognised-assessments/
