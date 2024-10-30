techUK
Launch of Secure Innovation – a Five Eyes Intelligence Partnership
Guidance aimed at protecting the tech sector from National Security threats.
Members of the Five Eyes intelligence partnership yesterday launched Secure Innovation, a shared security guidance to help protect emerging technology companies from a range of threats, particularly those from nation-state actors.
The launch of this joint protective security guidance aimed at protecting the tech sector from national security threats follows last October’s unprecedented summit which brought together the heads of the domestic security and intelligence agencies from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK, and the US to announce Five Shared Principles to protect technology companies.
Previously a UK-only initiative from the National Cyber Security Centre and National Protective Security Authority, the full Secure Innovation guidance is now available in separate regional versions across all Five Eyes countries. Technology companies in the UK can also create a bespoke action plan which supports them to assess their levels of secure innovation and identify any necessary actions they need to take to protect their business – over 500 have already done so.
Secure Innovation provides the tech sector with a set of cost-effective measures that companies can take from day one to better protect their ideas, reputation and future success.
This announcement demonstrates the increased commitment from all Five Eyes nations to work collaboratively against this shared threat. Businesses in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK, and the US can take advantage of a collection of Secure Innovation resources, guidance, and products now available across all Five Eyes countries.
This means companies can benefit from consistent and consolidated advice reflecting both the globalised and interconnected tech start-up ecosystem as well as the global nature of the security threats start-ups face.
To find out more and to take a look at the resources, visit the Secure Innovation webpage.
