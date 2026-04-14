Department for Transport
|Printable version
Launch of the Better Connected transport strategy
The Better Connected strategy establishes a shared vision to deliver a safe, reliable, affordable and accessible transport system for people across England.
On 2 April 2026 the government published Better Connected: A Strategy for Integrated Transport to deliver simpler, more reliable and better joined-up journeys for people across England.
For too long, the transport system has been fragmented, inefficient and difficult to navigate. Better Connected is a call to action for everyone who works in transport across England to work together to deliver a system that works for people, no matter their need, and one that supports our ambitions for economic growth and access to opportunity.
Drawn from extensive research and engagement with the general public, transport workers, councils, businesses and transport organisations, Better Connected establishes a shared vision for transport, for it to work well for people, for it to be safe, reliable, affordable and accessible so they can get on in life and make the journeys they need to easily.
The vision is supported by 3 guiding principles that will underpin how transport is designed, built and operated.
We will ensure that people are at the heart of everything we do, so the transport system serves them no matter their need or background.
We will use transport to create better connected places across the country to ensure that communities can thrive.
We will work in partnership across government, with local leaders and the transport sector so that decision-making is effective, collaborative and delivers the right outcomes for people and places.
Based on what people told us matters most to them, the strategy sets out our 8 priorities for improving the transport system. These are simplifying payments and information, providing safer and more dependable journeys, making travel more accessible and affordable, creating healthier communities, aligning transport and development, championing data and technology, empowering local leaders and optimising decision-making and appraisal.
By delivering on these priorities with our trusted partners across the country, we want to create a transport network that works for people and places.
To support progress towards Better Connected’s vision, the strategy includes 40 new, fully funded commitments supported by the £30 billion settlement secured in the 2025 Spending Review. These actions will help modernise ticketing in more places, provide local leaders with the tools to deliver better transport for their areas, improve the quality of travel information and support smoother journeys for drivers. Delivery of these commitments and progress towards the vision and priorities will be monitored and evaluated with a progress update published during this Parliament.
Better Connected builds on the major action already being taken to modernise transport and make it work better for people, including the creation of Great British Railways, investment in local roads and rolling out more electric vehicle chargepoints.
As a step towards the strategy’s vision, we have already published updated Local transport plan guidance aligned with the principles of Better Connected to help local leaders deliver the transport that is right for their communities.
Together, working through a people-focused lens, the transport sector will give people across England a transport network that is reliable, accessible and fit for the future.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/launch-of-the-better-connected-transport-strategy
Latest News from
Department for Transport
Free travel and new routes: government’s bus revolution hits another gear13/04/2026 16:10:00
£3 million funding boost will help 6 mayoral authorities set up bus franchising to improve travel for passengers across England.
Better Connected: tap-and-go travel across trains, trams and buses announced in government's new transport strategy02/04/2026 12:15:00
Strategy sets the direction for a more joined-up transport network that works better for passengers, drivers and communities across England.
Stalled housing and employment sites to be unlocked with new £165 million road fund31/03/2026 10:12:10
Fund will support transport links so stalled housing and employment sites can go ahead.
Entry/Exit System: New EU border checks for Brits this Easter30/03/2026 14:10:00
Brits reminded to be aware of the EU’s new Entry/Exit System (EES) when travelling to the EU this Easter and to follow travel operator guidance.
Government investment in roads: third Road Investment Strategy27/03/2026 16:10:00
Secretary of State for Transport yesterday announced £27 billion strategy to maintain, upgrade and improve England’s major roads, boosting safety, growth and connectivity.
Better journeys ahead: governments agree framework for Scotland’s rail network ahead of the creation of Great British Railways27/03/2026 13:10:00
New framework strengthens Scotland’s rail decision‑making, protecting devolved powers and delivering clearer, more reliable services for passengers.
Major renewal of ageing English roads delivered with £27 billion investment26/03/2026 17:10:00
Road Investment Strategy 3 will fund major schemes to upgrade and future-proof England's roads over the next 5 years.
Better journeys ahead: agreement secured to benefit Welsh passengers under Great British Railways26/03/2026 12:10:00
New UK–Welsh rail agreement gives Wales a bigger say in services, working together to deliver better and more reliable journeys and with a commitment to providing bilingual customer information.