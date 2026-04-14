Launch of the Better Connected transport strategy

The Better Connected strategy establishes a shared vision to deliver a safe, reliable, affordable and accessible transport system for people across England.

On 2 April 2026 the government published Better Connected: A Strategy for Integrated Transport to deliver simpler, more reliable and better joined-up journeys for people across England.

For too long, the transport system has been fragmented, inefficient and difficult to navigate. Better Connected is a call to action for everyone who works in transport across England to work together to deliver a system that works for people, no matter their need, and one that supports our ambitions for economic growth and access to opportunity.

Drawn from extensive research and engagement with the general public, transport workers, councils, businesses and transport organisations, Better Connected establishes a shared vision for transport, for it to work well for people, for it to be safe, reliable, affordable and accessible so they can get on in life and make the journeys they need to easily.

The vision is supported by 3 guiding principles that will underpin how transport is designed, built and operated.

We will ensure that people are at the heart of everything we do, so the transport system serves them no matter their need or background.

We will use transport to create better connected places across the country to ensure that communities can thrive.

We will work in partnership across government, with local leaders and the transport sector so that decision-making is effective, collaborative and delivers the right outcomes for people and places.

Based on what people told us matters most to them, the strategy sets out our 8 priorities for improving the transport system. These are simplifying payments and information, providing safer and more dependable journeys, making travel more accessible and affordable, creating healthier communities, aligning transport and development, championing data and technology, empowering local leaders and optimising decision-making and appraisal.

By delivering on these priorities with our trusted partners across the country, we want to create a transport network that works for people and places.

To support progress towards Better Connected’s vision, the strategy includes 40 new, fully funded commitments supported by the £30 billion settlement secured in the 2025 Spending Review. These actions will help modernise ticketing in more places, provide local leaders with the tools to deliver better transport for their areas, improve the quality of travel information and support smoother journeys for drivers. Delivery of these commitments and progress towards the vision and priorities will be monitored and evaluated with a progress update published during this Parliament.

Better Connected builds on the major action already being taken to modernise transport and make it work better for people, including the creation of Great British Railways, investment in local roads and rolling out more electric vehicle chargepoints.

As a step towards the strategy’s vision, we have already published updated Local transport plan guidance aligned with the principles of Better Connected to help local leaders deliver the transport that is right for their communities.

Together, working through a people-focused lens, the transport sector will give people across England a transport network that is reliable, accessible and fit for the future.