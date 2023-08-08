Welsh Government
Launch of the Domestic Abuse Commissioners Report
On the 20 July Cafcass Cymru attended the launch of the Domestic Abuse Commissioners Report at the House of Commons, the event was hosted by Kate Kniveton MP and was heavily endorsed by Lord Bellamy KC Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Justice.
Cafcass Cymru welcomes the findings of the Domestic Abuse Commissioners report, which follows on from the findings of the Ministry of Justice ‘Harm Panel’ report published in June 2020. Cafcass Cymru was consulted as part of the evidence gathering for the report and accepts the findings, which can only serve to further promote the safeguarding of adult and children survivors of domestic abuse.
Cafcass Cymru is incredibly proud of it’s achievements under the Pathfinder, which has been piloted in North Wales through Ministry of Justice funding. and is delighted that the report of the Commissioner reflects the great work of the Pathfinder courts in Wales and England. Cafcass Cymru supports the recommendations around continued funding for the Pathfinder courts and would welcome the opportunity to continue working through a problem solving and investigative approach within family law proceedings.
Cafcass Cymru is dedicated to placing the safeguarding needs of children and vulnerable adults at the forefront of it’s practice, as an organisation we are keen to listen, learn, develop and improve, which we will continue to do, supported by the findings of this report
OUTSIDE GOV.WALES
- The Family Court and domestic abuse: achieving cultural change
on domesticabusecommisioner.uk
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/launch-domestic-abuse-commissioners-report
