Launching techUK's new metaverse campaign

Read below why techUK has launched its new metaverse campaign, and how you can get involved! #makingthemetaverse

The metaverse – a group of virtual worlds in which we experience the life of our digital twin – may soon be a reality for UK businesses and consumers.

Underneath the hype, the countless articles, and the jokes about avatars that this technology has amassed, a larger conversation about the design the next generation of the internet has started to emerge. Indeed, the future of the metaverse will not just involve implications for people, society and the economy, but also what this could mean for the tech sector itself. For example, the metaverse has the potential to be a powerful new platform for digital products and services, driving tech sector growth and digital transformation across the economy. It is too soon to tell how significant this shift to the virtual might be, but many businesses are starting to experiment with the metaverse, and consequently investment into the technologies underpinning the metaverse is skyrocketing.

For all of these reasons and more, techUK’s tech & innovation programme have launched the new campaign Metaverse: The internet transformed. Throughout this campaign we will be hosting webinars, events, roundtables and technology showcases to begin to answer some of the burning technological and societal questions this new technology is bringing.

We will discuss the differences between the metaverse and web 3.0, how to leverage the technologies that will underpin the move to the metaverse, as well as addressing the new challenges the metaverse may bring in terms of data sharing, privacy and developing new economies.

This is an opportunity to develop your understanding of these terms, and begin to navigate how different parts of the tech sector will play in the new world of the metaverse

How can you get involved?

Please do not hesitate to reach out if you would like to get involved in this campaign, either through sharing your insight or as an attendee in a number of our upcoming activities. We look forward to hearing from you!

Upcoming opportunities

Next event: Web 3.0 - How do we build the next generation of the internet?

Join techUK’s tech & innovation programme, as part of the Metaverse: The internet transformed campaign, as we explore what the next evolution of the internet will mean for our society and economy, and the role that the UK tech sector will play in building this.

sign up here

In the meantime, why not check out our last event on the metaverse?

Earlier this year techUK was joined by IBM, NVIDIA, Baker McKenzie and Metanomic to explore what is the metaverse, and what this term means for the UK tech sector

Watch here