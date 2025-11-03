Launching the Energy Networks Innovation Taskforce

The requirement for energy network companies to innovate is well known. It’s an expected part of the price control across the energy sector, and we should always strive to be more ambitious in the best interests of consumers.

And so Ofgem has launched a new Energy Networks Innovation Taskforce, chaired by Laura Sandys, an innovation and digitalisation expert, who is well known for her passion to deliver meaningful change while bringing people and organisations together.

The taskforce brings together senior leaders from energy networks and industry to define and co-create missions and ultimately challenges for the Strategic Innovation Fund to tackle.

The aim of the taskforce is to lay the foundation for a more strategic, collaborative approach to future network innovation. We define this as a ‘programmatic approach’ in our RIIO-3 Draft Determinations.

What is it, and how it will work?

The taskforce will engage with senior representatives from network companies and wider energy industry stakeholders, focusing on transformative ideas designed around consumers.

The kick-off steering group meeting with network CEOs and other senior leaders from across industry took place on Monday 13 October. The work now begins at pace to:

agree the high-level missions which we should aim for

set up working groups which will work towards these missions and develop appropriately related and target-focussed innovation challenges for RIIO-3

The taskforce will produce a report with recommendations for innovation challenges for the Strategic Innovation Fund by April 2026. This report will help shape the discussions at the next annual innovation meeting.

What are the benefits?

We want network companies and their innovation partners in industry to collectively agree how to solve the big infrastructure challenges and be more ambitious. The role of the Energy Networks Innovation Taskforce will be to:

recommend long-term challenges and core innovation targets for RIIO-3, including removing any barriers to ambition

support networks to use their innovation funding to tackle the big strategic challenges rather than separate smaller projects

Who is it for?

The energy network companies

We require energy network companies to innovate as part of the price control. The taskforce will, with the buy-in of networks themselves, provide greater strategic direction. This will help networks to use the innovation funding to tackle big challenges.

Consumers

Customers deserve a smarter, more resilient, and affordable energy system that stimulates economic growth and supports clean power by 2030 and well beyond.

Third-party innovators

Networks must partner with third parties on Strategic Innovation Fund projects. Having a clear strategic direction will help third-party innovators (from those involved already to those interested from other industries) understand the problems the energy system is aiming to solve, enabling them to better align their proposals and promote more effective collaboration with networks.

How to get in touch

The Energy Network Innovation Taskforce is independent and is being supported in their work by the Energy Systems Catapult.

For further information, please get in touch with the taskforce team at: killian.condell@es.catapult.org.uk