Launching Under One Roof: Homeless Link's 2025 Summer Conference

We're excited to announce that early bird bookings are now open for Under One Roof: Homeless Link's 2025 Summer Conference, taking place 2 - 3 June in Nottingham.

Through keynote speeches, panel discussions and interactive breakout sessions, this two-day event will explore the current state of homelessness and the emerging approaches, technologies and trends predicted to take place over the next decade.

During the first day, we'll be looking at homelessness in 2025. We'll discuss where we are now, who is experiencing homelessness, and how we can best support them. In the evening, attendees can enjoy the Homeless Link Excellence Awards reception, ceremony and Gala dinner to recognise and celebrate the hard work of the sector.

On the second day, our focus will be on homelessness in 2035 - looking at our goals for the future, practical ways to prevent homelessness, and ensuring a sustainable housing solution for everyone.