Homeless Link
|Printable version
Launching Under One Roof: Homeless Link's 2025 Summer Conference
We're excited to announce that early bird bookings are now open for Under One Roof: Homeless Link's 2025 Summer Conference, taking place 2 - 3 June in Nottingham.
Through keynote speeches, panel discussions and interactive breakout sessions, this two-day event will explore the current state of homelessness and the emerging approaches, technologies and trends predicted to take place over the next decade.
During the first day, we'll be looking at homelessness in 2025. We'll discuss where we are now, who is experiencing homelessness, and how we can best support them. In the evening, attendees can enjoy the Homeless Link Excellence Awards reception, ceremony and Gala dinner to recognise and celebrate the hard work of the sector.
On the second day, our focus will be on homelessness in 2035 - looking at our goals for the future, practical ways to prevent homelessness, and ensuring a sustainable housing solution for everyone.
"I always find Homeless Link events inspirational and motivating. It's a chance for the sector to come together."
- attendee of Homeless Link's 2024 Summer Conference
There will be lots of opportunities to attend bitesize training sessions, showcases of the sector achievements, and reflective practice discussion to enhance your skills and knowledge.
"I found it very insightful and have benefitted greatly from attending."
- attendee of Homeless Link's 2024 Summer Conference
We hope you will join us for this unique opportunity to connect, learn, and be inspired.
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/launching-under-one-roof-homeless-links-2025-summer-conference/
Latest News from
Homeless Link
Supported Housing Regulatory Oversight Consultation05/03/2025 14:10:00
On 20 February, the Government launched the consultation on the Supported Housing (Regulatory Oversight) Act, which is open until Thursday 15 May. We know that the implementation of this legislation will be hugely significant for many homelessness services. So Homeless Link will be submitting a strong response to the consultation, developed in partnership with members, that makes the case for what our sector needs to see.
Women’s specific experiences of homelessness and health must be addressed04/03/2025 16:10:00
This year, the theme of International Women’s Day is ‘accelerate action’; a topic of vital importance when it comes to the lives of women experiencing homelessness.
Devastating rough sleeping must end here says Homeless Link27/02/2025 17:05:00
Homeless Link responds to the rough sleeping snapshot (2024) and the statutory homelessness statistics (Jul-Sep 2024)
The 2025 Excellence Awards are now open24/02/2025 11:10:00
Today marks the launch of our annual Excellence Awards, designed to highlight excellence in the homelessness and supported housing sectors.
Breaking the cycle: our submission to the Comprehensive Spending Review 202518/02/2025 11:10:00
Every few years, the Government lays out its fiscal plans through a Comprehensive Spending Review (CSR).
LGBTQ+ History Month: understanding the intersection of queer identity and homelessness04/02/2025 11:10:00
As we celebrate LGBTQ+ History Month, it is important to not only honour the progress made in the fight for equality, but also highlight the ongoing challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community.
London rough sleeping numbers still shocking03/02/2025 09:20:00
Homeless Link responds to the CHAIN Q3 2024/25 statistics