National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Laundered millions linked to Azeri politician forfeited
Millions of pounds derived from the Azerbaijan laundromat – a sophisticated international money laundering scheme – have been seized following a National Crime Agency investigation into money held in bank accounts linked to an Azeri politician.
Financial investigators secured a Forfeiture Order for £5.6million in UK bank accounts belonging to family members of Javanshir Feziyev, who is a serving member of the Azerbaijan parliament, Chair of the UK-Azerbaijan All Parliamentary Co-operation Committee, and Co-chair of the EU-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Co-operation Committee.
Following an extensive investigation, six Account Freezing Orders were obtained for accounts held in the name of his wife, Parvana Feyziyeva, one of his children, Orkhan Javanshir, and his nephew, Elman Javanshir.
Investigators suspected that the funds in these accounts were derived from the Azerbaijan laundromat and as such were recoverable property.
Through the laundromat, money would be moved via a complex network of shell companies that operated bank accounts in Estonia and Latvia, a process known as layering. Some of these transfers were accompanied by documents, including invoices and contracts, purporting to support legitimate and very substantial business transactions.
Following a three-week contested forfeiture hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court, District Judge John Zani was satisfied there was overwhelming evidence that these documents were entirely fictitious and were produced in order to mask the underlying money laundering activities of those orchestrating the accounts.
In his ruling, the Judge stated that having exhaustively considered the evidence filed, he was entirely satisfied that there was a significant money laundering scheme in existence in Azerbaijan, Estonia and Latvia at the relevant time.
The total amount ordered for forfeiture, out of the £15.3m initially frozen in the bank accounts, was £5,630,994.19.
Andy Lewis, Head of Civil Recovery at the NCA, yesterday said:
“This is a substantial forfeiture of money laundered through the Azerbaijan laundromat, and our success highlights the risk to anyone who uses these schemes. We were able to recover these millions without needing to prove the exact nature of the original criminal activity. We will continue to use civil powers to target money entering the UK via illegitimate means.”
Ben Russell, Deputy Director of the National Economic Crime Centre, yesterday said:
“This case demonstrates the NCA’s commitment to investigating and seizing the proceeds of international corruption and associated money laundering. The UK is hostile to illicit finance, and will use every available tool to tackle it."
Original article link: https://nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/laundered-millions-linked-to-azeri-politician-forfeited
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Suspected drug trafficker named in Most Wanted campaign28/01/2022 14:15:00
A man from Weston-super-Mare believed to have used encrypted communications platform EncroChat to distribute class A drugs across the South West is one of the UK’s most wanted fugitives.
Operation Stovewood: Investigators launch new appeal for victims and witnesses to come forward27/01/2022 15:43:00
National Crime Agency officers have launched a new appeal for potential victims to come forward as part of Operation Stovewood - their investigation into allegations of child sexual abuse in and around Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.
Gold bars seized from money laundering network27/01/2022 12:33:00
The National Crime Agency has obtained a forfeiture order for 15 gold bars worth £650,000 that are linked to an international money laundering network.
Paramilitary Crime Task Force seizes two properties from man with alleged West Belfast UDA connections27/01/2022 10:10:00
National Crime Agency officers working as part of the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) have seized two properties with a combined value of £150,000 from a man with alleged links to the West Belfast Ulster Defence Association.
Drug traffickers’ family agree to hand over £530k26/01/2022 10:05:00
The family of two brothers convicted of drug trafficking and money laundering have agreed to hand over £530,000 to settle civil recovery claim brought by the NCA.
Canadian national charged over Edinburgh Airport cannabis seizure26/01/2022 09:05:00
A man from Canada has been charged with attempting to smuggle around 40 kilos of cannabis into Edinburgh Airport.
Lorry driver hid cocaine worth £2.1 million behind wooden boards24/01/2022 14:15:00
A lorry driver has been jailed for nine years after attempting to smuggle cocaine worth £2.1 million into the UK in his truck.
Suspected drug trafficker arrested a day after featuring in new Most Wanted appeal24/01/2022 12:33:00
A suspected drug trafficker has been arrested just a day after he was named as one of the UK’s Most Wanted.
Essex lorry deaths: Ringleader of Belgian people smuggling network found guilty21/01/2022 12:43:00
A Vietnamese man who was the ringleader of a gang involved in transporting some of the 39 migrants found dead in a lorry in Essex in 2019 has been jailed by a Belgian court, following an investigation that was supported by the National Crime Agency.