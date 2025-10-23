Met Office
Laundry and outfit planning among the leading motivations behind checking the forecast, research reveals
Research from the Met Office has revealed that the most popular reason people check the weather forecast is to decide whether to hang out the washing.
Almost half (41.4%) cited laundry as their main motivation, ahead of general curiosity in what the weather is doing for the day (40.6%), and planning outfits or outdoor activities (34.6%).
While the findings highlight the everyday role weather plays in our lives, today, the Met Office is launching its WeatherReady winter campaign - a timely reminder that checking the forecast is about much more than drying clothes.
Helping the UK prepare for winter
Supported by the Cabinet Office, WeatherReady brings together expert advice to help people and businesses prepare for the season ahead. From travel disruption and property damage, to health and wellbeing risks, winter weather can have serious impacts and being prepared can make all the difference.
Met Office Head of Warnings and Guidance Holly Clements, who leads responses in times of severe weather, said: “It’s no surprise that hanging out the washing is the UK’s top reason for checking the forecast. But, we want to encourage people to think beyond daily decisions to how to prepare for more severe weather.
“Being WeatherReady means taking small but meaningful steps before winter arrives. From clearing gutters and packing furniture away, to preparing an emergency kit, a little preparation now can prevent bigger problems later.”
Other top reasons for checking the forecast
Other popular reasons for checking the weather forecast include:
- Travel and commuting (33.2%)
- Planning events or social activities (30.9%)
- Gardening or housework (29.8%)
The Met Office’s research also found that the UK remains a nation obsessed with the weather. On average, people spend 56.6 hours a year - equivalent to two days and nine hours - talking about it, with 60% saying it’s their go-to small talk topic.
A timely reminder as clocks go back
With the clocks going back this weekend (Sunday 26 October), the Met Office is encouraging everyone to take simple steps now to prepare for winter. The WeatherReady campaign offers practical guidance on:
- Staying safe while travelling
- Protecting homes and property
- Staying well and supporting vulnerable people in your community
Holly Clements added: “As the seasons change, it’s a great time to pause and make sure we’re ready for whatever weather this winter might bring. We want to encourage people to get out and enjoy the season, and to do so safely and with confidence knowing they’re prepared for whatever conditions they might face.
“The Met Office’s WeatherReady advice pages bring together lots of helpful guidance from our expert partners so that people know exactly what they can do to prepare ahead of impactful weather. We even have a page of #WeatherHacks including tips like putting old socks or cardboard under your windscreen wipers to prevent them from getting stuck to the glass, and wearing a swimming cap under your cycling helmet to keep your head warm.”
Get WeatherReady
To get started, check out 10 things you should do now to prepare for winter weather or search #WeatherReady on social media.
