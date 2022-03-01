Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Law of the sea in 21st century: Lords Committee outlines actions for Government
The House of Lords International Relations and Defence Committee has today published its report looking at the effective operation of the Law of the Sea in the modern era; entitled UNCLOS: The law of the sea in the 21st century.
- Report: UNCLOS: the law of the sea in the 21st century
- (HTML)
- Report: UNCLOS: the law of the sea in the 21st century
(PDF)
- Inquiry: UNCLOS: fit for purpose in the 21st century?
- International Relations and Defence Committee
Chair's comments
Commenting on the report, Baroness Anelay of St Johns, Chair of the International Relations and Defence Committee said:
“The UK is a major maritime power and has a strong overarching role to play in the development and maintenance of the law of the sea. It must, along with its partners and allies, step up to meet the 21st century challenges to UNCLOS (the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Seas), to ensure its continued relevance.
“UNCLOS represents a great example of what can be achieved when states come together and act in diplomatic cooperation. In some respects, even forty years after its ratification it remains operational because its key achievements of standardising states’ claims to maritime zones and providing a framework to settle any disputes remain largely successful.
“It is clear, however, that there are gaps in UNCLOS which affect its efficacy, especially in regard to modern issues that have arisen in the years since its ratification. These developments include rising sea levels, climate change and new technology related to maritime autonomous vehicles. It is also essential to address other issues that have become more prominent and problematic since UNCLOS was drafted: such as human rights at sea and maritime security. The treaty’s provisions must be updated and supplemented in order for UNCLOS to remain fit for purpose.”
Key conclusions
Key conclusions of the report include:
- The report acknowledges key success factors and achievements of UNCLOS, principally that its framework status allows it to operate as a “living treaty” that can be adapted to reflect modern circumstances and develop international law; and that it represents a major example of diplomatic cooperation between member states.
- The report concludes however, that if the provisions of UNCLOS are not supplemented, or further developed it would no longer be fit for purpose in the 21st century. The report highlights several gaps and weaknesses in UNCLOS that the Government needs to address to ensure its continued effective operation in the modern era.
- The Committee recommends that the Government must continue to advocate for the protection of the marine environment and promote a more careful approach to the extraction of living and non-living resources.
- The Committee expects to receive further detail in the Government’s response to this report on how the UK is preparing to support migrants in light of the risk some may lose their territories and statehood. The response from the Government must include details of those territories most likely to be at risk and the number of people likely to be adversely affected. The Committee also calls for the Government to continue pushing for recognition of the oceans within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), and for greater coordination between the UNFCCC and UNCLOS processes.
- The Committee urges the Government to work more closely with likeminded partners, via the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and other international bodies, to address some of the regulatory gaps in UNCLOS. The Government should use its influence and voice within the IMO to explore ways it can update and amend the existing law to address concerns, including modern challenges such as maritime autonomous vehicles, human rights at sea, rising sea levels, new technologies and the quest for ever more resources. The Government must take a leadership role and work with others to ensure the link between vessels and the state in which they are registered is genuine and show a good example to other states by tightening the criteria for its own ship registry.
- The Committee urges the Government to consider advancing an agreement to address human rights abuses at sea. Such an agreement must take a holistic approach to human rights so the Government works with likeminded partners to advance a unified approach to this issue. The approach will need to draw together practical solutions to challenges including mass migration, forced labour, physical and sexual crimes, and crimes committed by privately contracted armed security personnel, and must lead to the creation of new mechanisms to address human rights at sea. A full range of options should be considered including port state controls, sanctions, and private arbitration systems.
- The Committee concludes that the Government must ensure its own domestic legislation fully reflects its obligations under international human rights law, in particular, the Nationality and Borders Bill. In response to this report, the Government must provide a full assessment of the compatibility of the provisions in the Bill dealing with so-called forced turnarounds with the UK's international responsibilities under Article 98 of UNCLOS. The Government should provide active support to developing states so that they too can uphold the principles of UNCLOS through law enforcement and environmental protection activities.
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/360/international-relations-and-defence-committee/news/161381/law-of-the-sea-in-21st-century-lords-committee-outlines-actions-for-government/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Judicial Review and Courts Bill Report published18/02/2022 15:20:00
The Constitution Committee has published its 12th report of the session on the Judicial Review and Courts Bill
‘Missed opportunity’ to tackle NHS and social care staff shortages15/02/2022 15:15:00
The Chair of the Health and Social Care Committee has said the Government has missed an opportunity to alleviate the workforce crisis in the NHS and social care by rejecting the Committee’s recommendation to overhaul workforce planning. Today the Government has published its response to the Committee’s June 2021 Report, Workforce burnout and resilience in the NHS and social care.
Off-payroll working rules have resulted in an increased use of umbrella companies10/02/2022 11:38:00
The Economic Affairs’ Finance Bill Sub-Committee has written to the Government, listing the Sub-Committee’s main findings and conclusions on off-payroll working, after holding follow-up evidence sessions in December 2021.
MPs probe UK work tackling deforestation and biodiversity loss08/02/2022 13:15:00
An inquiry into UK foreign aid programmes aimed at halting deforestation and preventing biodiversity loss, much of it caused by climate change, has recommended:
Road pricing: Act now to avoid £35 billion fiscal black hole, urge MPs07/02/2022 11:38:00
Zero emission vehicles shouldn’t mean zero tax revenue, says Transport Committee.
Government response to citizenship in N Ireland probe ‘insensitive and ignorant’04/02/2022 15:33:00
The cross-party Northern Ireland Affairs Committee has criticised the Government’s response to its report on Citizenship and Passport Processes relating to Northern Ireland.
European Statutory Instruments Committee publishes Eleventh report04/02/2022 11:38:00
Following the Committee's meeting on Tuesday 1 February, its eleventh report of Session 2021-22 has been published.
Failure to prevent repeated online abuse should lead to fines for social media companies, say MPs02/02/2022 09:25:00
The Petitions Committee has published its report on 'Tackling Online Abuse’.