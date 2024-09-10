Law Officers called to Northern Ireland Bar

The Law Officers of England and Wales were called to the Bar of Northern Ireland during a visit to the region.

On Wednesday 4 September Attorney General Lord Hermer KC and Solicitor General Sarah Sackman KC MP visited Northern Ireland – their first to the region as Law Officers.

The Attorney General of England and Wales, Lord Hermer KC, is the Advocate General of Northern Ireland and chief legal adviser to the UK Government on Northern Ireland law.

He was called to the Bar alongside the Solicitor General Sarah Sackman KC MP in a traditional ceremony held at the Northern Ireland Bar followed by the Lowry Lecture at the Royal Courts of Justice.

Attorney General Lord Hermer KC said:

Mutual respect for the rule of law and a dedication to service unites all of the UK law officers. Being called to the Bar for the second time in my career was hugely poignant and I would like to thank everyone who welcomed us during our visit for being so warm and hospitable.

During the visit, the Law Officers met with the Attorney General for Northern Ireland Dame Brenda King, as well as Northern Ireland Senior Treasury Counsel Tony McGleenan KC, and staff working in the Crown Solicitor’s Office.