Law Officers committed to prosecutorial excellence
Driving a shared commitment to prosecutorial excellence in the wake of the Horizon scandal was the aim as the Law Officers joined prosecutors from a range of disciplines for an extraordinarily meeting.
The Attorney General and Solicitor General met with members of the Whitehall Prosecutors Group to discuss best practice and collaboration amongst prosecutors.
The Group is made up of prosecutors and departments who are signatories to the 2009 Prosecutor’s Convention.
Members include the Crown Prosecution Service, Serious Fraud Office, Environment Agency and the Competition and Markets Authority.
The Solicitor General, Robert Courts KC MP, recently said:
The Horizon scandal has undoubtedly shaken public confidence in prosecutions. By bringing prosecutors together to discuss best practice and collaboration, like we have done today, we can bolster efforts to ensure mistakes are never repeated.
The Attorney General and I are committed to upholding prosecutorial excellence, which is essential for the administration of justice and maintaining public trust.
The meeting was attended by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Stephen Parkinson, and SFO’s General Counsel Sara Lawson KC.
Anthony Rogers, Chief Inspector of His Majesty’s Crown Prosecution Service Inspectorate, also spoke at the event explaining the work of the Inspectorate and how their inspections drive improvements in the criminal justice system and build public confidence in the prosecution process.
