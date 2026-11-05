Law Officers mark 25 years of Pro Bono Week

Attorney General and Solicitor General celebrate the history of pro bono and encourage the next generation of lawyers to volunteer.

The Attorney General, Ellie Reeves KC MP, and Solicitor General, Andy Slaughter KC MP, have marked the 25th anniversary of Pro Bono Week by joining lawyers, charities, students and parliamentarians at events celebrating voluntary legal work.

On 26 October, the Solicitor General launched the new History of Pro Bono Exhibition in Parliament. It charts the tradition of lawyers providing free legal help, from ancient Greece and Rome to the present day, with photographs, videos and articles from more than 50 law firms, charities, universities and individuals.

Opening Pro Bono Week on Monday 2 November, the Attorney General paid tribute to the lawyers, charities, universities and other organisations that have sustained the movement over the past 25 years. She also reflected on volunteering at her law school’s legal clinic while studying for the Bar, which reinforced why she wanted to become a lawyer.

The Attorney General Ellie Reeves KC MP said:

For 25 years, Pro Bono Week has celebrated the legal profession at its very best, with lawyers giving their time and expertise to help people who may otherwise have nowhere to turn. Pro bono can provide a lifeline when an everyday problem becomes a legal crisis. It also gives lawyers experiences that challenge and inspire them, connecting them with people whose lives will stay with them long afterwards. As we celebrate everything that has been achieved over the past 25 years, I hope we also look ahead and ensure this tradition of legal volunteering continues to grow and change lives.

On Tuesday 3 November, the Solicitor General spoke at two events. The first marked the 10th anniversary of the Law Society’s Pro Bono Charter. He recognised the Charter’s role in building a culture of pro bono across the profession and encouraged legal organisations to maintain and expand their commitments.

He later addressed the Pro Bono Week Young Lawyers Event for early-career and aspiring legal professionals. He encouraged them to participate in pro bono as part of their careers.

The Solicitor General Andy Slaughter KC MP said: