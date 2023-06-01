Attorney General's Office
|Printable version
Law Officers meet Nottingham prosecutors working to secure justice for victims of Rape and Domestic abuse
The Law Officers visited Nottingham prosecutors as part of the Law Tour 2023.
WORK to secure justice for victims of rape, serious sexual offences and domestic abuse in the East Midlands was the topic when the Attorney General visited Nottingham this week at part of their Law Tour this week to the Midlands, North and Wales.
Victoria Prentis KC MP was joined by Solicitor General Michael Tomlinson KC MP as they visited the Crown Prosecution Service’s East Midlands headquarters in the city.
As well as meeting prosecutors and staff, the Law Officers heard how the area has made excellent progress in working to improve the way rape and domestic abuse cases are handled in the region through strong support for victims and witnesses. The team is working closely with local police forces to focus on building strong files so viable cases can pass quickly to charge. The Nottingham unit is also one of the only areas to have a dedicated domestic abuse team which again works closely with police colleagues to seek justice for victims in these complex cases across the region.
Attorney General, Victoria Prentis KC MP recently said:
I am delighted to be here in Nottingham speaking to front-line prosecutors and victim-support groups. The CPS in the East Midlands is leading the way in improving the experience of victims in the criminal justice system.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/law-officers-meet-nottingham-prosecutors-working-to-secure-justice-for-victims-of-rape-and-domestic-abuse
Latest News from
Attorney General's Office
Attorney General visits growing Government legal hub in Manchester31/05/2023 16:10:00
As part of the 2023 Law Tour, the Law Officers visited the growing government legal hub in Manchester
Attorney confirms progress to implement Calvert-Smith review recommendations24/05/2023 15:15:00
The Attorney General has updated Parliament that significant action has been taken across all 11 of Sir David’s recommendations.
Increased sentences for Kaylea Titford’s parents19/05/2023 16:10:00
The parents of a 16-year-old girl who died after she was neglected have been ordered to serve longer in prison following a review of their sentences.
Campaign to find new Director of Public Prosecutions is launched18/05/2023 10:10:00
The recruitment campaign to find the next Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has launched.
Statement from the Solicitor General on Thomas Cashman16/05/2023 10:20:00
The Solicitor General, Michael Tomlinson KC MP, provides a statement on the case of Thomas Cashman.
Hit and run driver has sentence increased10/05/2023 10:20:00
A banned driver who killed a cyclist and left him for dead has his prison term increased after the Court of Appeal reviewed the original sentence.
Dangerous driver has prison sentence extended09/05/2023 15:10:00
Dangerous driver who killed another motorist before fleeing the scene has prison term increased after sentence was referred under Unduly Lenient Sentencing scheme
Law Officers are called to Northern Ireland Bar06/04/2023 13:20:00
The Law Officers and Advocate General for Scotland were called to the Bar of Northern Ireland, while visiting a restorative justice charity during a two-day visit to Belfast.