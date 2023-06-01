Law Officers meet Nottingham prosecutors working to secure justice for victims of Rape and Domestic abuse

The Law Officers visited Nottingham prosecutors as part of the Law Tour 2023.

WORK to secure justice for victims of rape, serious sexual offences and domestic abuse in the East Midlands was the topic when the Attorney General visited Nottingham this week at part of their Law Tour this week to the Midlands, North and Wales.

Victoria Prentis KC MP was joined by Solicitor General Michael Tomlinson KC MP as they visited the Crown Prosecution Service’s East Midlands headquarters in the city.

As well as meeting prosecutors and staff, the Law Officers heard how the area has made excellent progress in working to improve the way rape and domestic abuse cases are handled in the region through strong support for victims and witnesses. The team is working closely with local police forces to focus on building strong files so viable cases can pass quickly to charge. The Nottingham unit is also one of the only areas to have a dedicated domestic abuse team which again works closely with police colleagues to seek justice for victims in these complex cases across the region.

Attorney General, Victoria Prentis KC MP recently said: