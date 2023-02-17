ESPO
Laying the foundations to deliver your Project Strategy with ESPO's Consultancy Services framework
Laying the foundations to deliver your Project Strategy
Increasing your ability to manage accelerated digital, economic, and cultural change.
The challenges of dealing with COVID-19, the EU Exit, the cost of living pressures and the Net Zero Carbon agenda are all placing significant pressure for change and transformation on Public Sector infrastructure projects.
To navigate these challenges, ESPO has designed Framework 664 Consultancy Services for those looking to procure trustworthy advice from pre-approved suppliers. DADA Enterprises, one of those suppliers on the ESPO Consultancy Services Framework (664_21), is on hand to offer some advice to access the right solution for their requirements.
Opportunities that come from strengthening your Internal Audit ability
Strengthening oversight by independent audit committee or governing body to assure the independence of the internal audit activity.
Improves the collaboration among the governing body and senior management, risk and compliance functions, and internal auditors.
Alignment of the organisational needs, including external Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) with internal financial factors.
Respond to emerging risk events quickly.
Enhance and protect organisational value by providing risk-based and objective assurance, advice and insight. Improving your organisation's internal audit abilities helps to give consistency to the delivery of your project. Companies can ensure assurance processes are in place from the beginning, with a process of continuous improvement, to increase their governance and risk management capabilities.
To provide assurance on the firm's risk management, governance, internal control processes and to ensure that these are operating effectively, we can help you on:
- ISO 31000:2018 Risk management assurance
- SOC 1 & SOC 2: ISAE 3000 & ISAE 3402 reports
- Benchmarking and Quality Assurance
- 3 Lines of Defence (LOD) Assurance reviews
This can provide companies with practical recommendations to management for strengthening internal controls where appropriate, and reviewing subsequent progress in implementing agreed recommendations;
What can be achieved?
We can assess an organisation's Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) practices to see if they have been proactively designed to address and mitigate the significant risks. We can also review to see if critical information that will help identify risks and accomplish business objectives is being shared through established internal control channels, is being regularly monitored, and that any issues are being promptly resolved. We can also review template job descriptions covering accountability, delegated authority, roles and responsibility, minimum standards, and expectations.
The constant emphasis is on the questions...
" What did you find – what’s the problem?
What’s its significance – why does something need to be done?
What do you want the senior manager to do about it?
What’s the benefit (for them) if they do? "
In summary
Through the ESPO Consultancy Services Framework (664_21), you have access to a wealth of approved consultancy providers to access the right solution for your requirements, comply with procurement regulations, and save valuable time.
Services DADA Enterprises offer under the framework include:
· ISO 31000:2018 Risk management assurance
· Fraud investigation
· ISAE 3000 & 3402 Service Organisation Control
· Internal control reviewing
· Benchmarking and Quality Assurance
· Operational reviewing
· Internal Audits
· Compliance reviewing
· 2nd Line Governance Assurance
· Specified purpose audits
DADA Enterprises is one of these internal audit services providers that are able to provide assurance reports and project support in the execution of programmes such as the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) as well as ISAE 3000 & 3402 Reports. Their consultants can provide Project Governance Assurance by the IPMA, Association of Project Management (APM), ITIL Level 4 certification and P3M3 organisational maturity design.
For more information on the framework and how it can help you, read DADA Enterprises' brochure and head to ESPO's dedicated webpage.
