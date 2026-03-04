Lead of independent review on new number of forces appointed

Lord Hogan-Howe to lead independent review to determine new number of police forces.

Lord Bernard Hogan-Howe has been appointed to lead the Independent Review of Police Force Structures that will lead to a smaller number of larger forces across England and Wales.

As set out in the landmark, Police Reform White Paper, the independent review will make evidence-based recommendations on how to restructure policing across England and Wales into fewer, larger forces.

The review will identify the optimum number of forces and the geographic areas they will cover. It will also consider how the new forces are governed and held accountable to ensure the new system is effective in delivering local policing across the country and responding to the priorities of local communities.

Under the new structure, regional forces will carry out complex investigations such as homicide, drugs and county lines. Fewer, larger forces will ensure each one has the capacity to meet surges in demand. Bringing together specialist functions such as firearms, roads policing and cybercrime into larger forces will help build expertise and ensure these resources are deployed effectively.

Within these larger forces, there will be Local Policing Areas focussed exclusively on the issues that matter most to residents and businesses, such as shop theft, drug dealing, phone theft and anti-social behaviour. They will be tasked with delivering high quality local and neighbourhood policing, no matter where they are in the country.

The terms of reference for the review will be confirmed shortly and its recommendations will be given to the Home Secretary by summer.

As a former Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Chief Constable of Merseyside Police, and Inspector of Constabulary, Lord Hogan-Howe brings extensive experience to this work, whilst also being at a critical distance from the current policing system.