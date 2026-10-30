Lead sponsor applications open in step towards refugee arrivals

Charities invited to become lead sponsors, marking a major step towards delivering the Home Secretary’s commitment to open new safe and legal routes.

Applications opened yesterday (29 October) for charities to become lead sponsors under the UK’s new safe and legal routes.

The Home Secretary pledged to open new refugee pathways last November, continuing the UK’s proud tradition of providing sanctuary to people fleeing war and persecution.

These applications mark a major step towards the first arrivals through the Named Community Sponsorship and Refugee Study routes next autumn.

Welcomed by charities and the UNHCR, the routes will provide refugees with protection in the UK, and opportunities to study, contribute and rebuild their lives.

A separate refugee work route will open for applications in spring 2027.

The new routes are modelled on Canada’s long-running private sponsorship programme. Lead sponsors, accredited and overseen by the Home Office, will support local groups, such as community groups, churches and universities, to welcome refugees into their communities.

To become a lead sponsor, organisations must be a registered UK charity or non-profit, have a good reputation, and have the right safeguards and resources in place.

Lead sponsors will help set up and support sponsor groups, verify sponsorship arrangements and provide ongoing oversight. This gives refugees help with accommodation, education, employment and local services, and the best possible start to a new life in the UK.

These routes will be capped and controlled, with the number of arrivals based on community capacity to sponsor refugees.

Arrivals through the new routes and the existing UK Resettlement Scheme will initially number in the hundreds but will then grow into the low thousands as levels of illegal migration fall.

Border Security & Asylum Minister Anna Turley said:

Communities across the country will now be able to welcome refugees fleeing war and persecution – helping them put down roots and rebuild their lives. Charities, community groups and universities will be at the heart of these efforts. I look forward to working with those who step forward.

Minister Turley and Minister White, Minister for Migration and Citizenship, will meet charities and not-for-profits over the coming weeks, building on existing engagement, to hear their views making the routes a success.

Matthew Bolton, CEO at Citizens UK, said:

From church groups and veterans’ organisations to football clubs and charities, communities up and down the country will be excited to hear this news. Named Sponsorship builds on Britain’s rich tradition of offering sanctuary, putting the power to welcome into the hands of local communities who are ready and able to help people in need find a place to call home. Sponsorship shows what is possible when communities are empowered to be part of the solution, giving us a chance to transform lives and restore trust in our refugee system. At Citizens UK, we are supporting local communities who want to take up this opportunity.

The scheme builds on the UK’s long history of protecting people fleeing war and persecution, including from the Syrian civil war, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and historic commitments to the people of Hong Kong.

The new routes sit alongside continued flexibility to respond to specific crises. This has included a 24-month extension to the Ukraine Permission Extension Scheme, arrangements to bring seriously injured children from Gaza to the UK for treatment, and support for Chevening scholars and fully funded students from Gaza.

Amina Khanom and Ben Still, Co-Chairs of the Community Sponsorship Alliance, said:

The Community Sponsorship Alliance warmly welcomes this important step towards expanding safe routes for refugees to rebuild their lives in the UK. Community sponsorship has already demonstrated the extraordinary difference that communities can make, helping refugees find safety, build lasting relationships, and become part of the places they now call home. Opening applications to new lead sponsors is an exciting opportunity to build on this experience and the success of sponsorship internationally. Drawing on the collective expertise and experience of our CSA members, we look forward to working with government and partners to ensure these new routes are successful, sustainable and enable more communities to play a meaningful role in welcoming refugees.

Hannah Gregory, Global Director Sponsorship and Knowledge, Pathways International said: