Leaders meet to strengthen UK resilience

Leaders from across the public, private and voluntary sectors, including the emergency services, have met today to continue to strengthen the UK’s resilience; scanning future threats and discussing the work underway as part of the government’s new Resilience Framework.

Chaired for the first time by the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, and Lead Minister for Resilience, the Rt Hon. Oliver Dowden MP, it is the first meeting of the UK Resilience Forum since the publication of the government’s new strategy on resilience which officially makes resilience a national endeavour.

Speaking at the meeting, the Minister said:

I am delighted to Chair today’s Resilience Forum, bringing together leaders from across the public, private and voluntary sectors, including our dedicated emergency services, to strengthen our national resilience; scanning future threats and discussing the important work that’s already underway as part of our ambitious Resilience Framework.

Attendees included the Chair of the National Fire Chiefs Council, Civil Contingencies lead at the National Police Chiefs Council, leaders across the energy, transport, water and telecom sectors, and representatives from business and the voluntary and community sector.

The Forum highlighted the importance of taking a ‘whole of society’ approach to resilience as outlined in the Framework - empowering individuals, businesses and other organisations to play their part in building resilience across the UK. They also welcomed the work underway to achieve the commitments set out in the Framework which include:

Delivering a new UK Resilience Academy, making world class professional training available to all that need it

Appointing a new Head of Resilience, to guide best practice and encourage adherence to standards; making the government more transparent and accountable

Clarifying roles and responsibilities in the UK government for each National Security Risk Assessment risk, to drive activity across the risk lifecycle

Significantly strengthening Local Resilience Forums in England

Developing a Measure for Social Vulnerability as an indicator of socio-economic resilience and how risks impact across communities and vulnerable groups

Civil Contingencies lead from the National Police Chiefs Council, Assistant Chief Constable, Owen Weatherill, said:

We support the government’s ambition to build greater resilience through a national approach, and we recognise the benefits of having resilient communities able to support themselves as much as possible during a crisis - this enables emergency services to focus their response on the most vulnerable people in society. Policing has a key role to play in resilience planning, both at local and national level and we will work closely with Resilience Forums to ensure the new Framework is successful and helps those most in need.

CEO of the National Emergencies Trust, Mhairi Sharp, said:

The UK Resilience Forum is bringing together the public, private and third sectors to compare perspectives and shape plans in the round to strengthen the UK’s resilience. For the National Emergencies Trust it’s a valuable opportunity to share lived experience and learnings from UK emergency survivors.

