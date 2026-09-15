Leaders of Wales and Scotland set out plans for collaboration with signing of Cytundeb Caerdydd - Cardiff Agreement

The First Ministers of Wales and Scotland yesterday met to sign the Cytundeb Caerdydd – Cardiff Agreement, with plans for future collaboration between the Welsh and Scottish Governments.

The document, agreed by Rhun ap Iorwerth and John Swinney, sets out a shared purpose and vision to work together on matters of common interest to both nations.

The agreement focuses on the following areas of cooperation:

tackling child poverty and improving outcomes for children and families

addressing cost of living pressures and improving living standards

promoting sustainable, inclusive economic growth

fiscal arrangements

tackling climate change and strengthening resilience

international engagement, including with the EU

language, culture, media and sport.

First Minister of Wales, Rhun ap Iorwerth, yesterday said:

Today’s agreement sets out areas of shared interest on which we as First Ministers and our respective governments will collaborate in the coming years, to strengthen democracy and improve outcomes for the people of Wales and Scotland. While Wales and Scotland are on different constitutional journeys, we both share a commitment to strong, accountable devolved government, and to a relationship between the governments of these islands built on trust and mutual respect. We share a belief that our people should decide their own future, and that the Union isn't working fairly for either nation. We will use every opportunity available to us to press the case for greater fairness for Wales and Scotland and for powers over our constitutional futures.

John Swinney, the First Minister of Scotland, yesterday said:

The signing of the Agreement is an important moment in the history of devolution. It will improve the way the Scottish and Welsh Governments work together on our shared priorities so we can deliver better outcomes for the people we serve. The Agreement reflects a relationship built on trust and mutual respect. Distinct approaches will still be necessary, but we share common goals and a commitment to learning from each other. The new era of co-operation represented by the signing of this Agreement be underpinned by a shared belief that the people of Scotland and Wales are best placed to decide their own constitutional future and should not be held back by a UK system that does not work for our nations.

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