NCFE
|Printable version
Leading awarding organisation partners with international esports expert to develop specialist pathways into the sector
One of the UK’s foremost awarding organisations has entered a partnership to establish an esports curriculum that will provide a starting point in the industry.
NCFE has entered a three-year partnership with Esports Academics, a Canada-based company that specialises in the development and implementation of esports qualifications into educational institutions.
The partnership aims to provide high-quality qualifications to learners across the UK and beyond, creating specialist pathways into the world of esports including artificial intelligence, event management, business, and coaching.
Mike Potts, Senior International and Devolved Nations Manager at NCFE, said:
“This partnership is an exciting opportunity for NCFE to bring its expertise in technical and vocational learning to an exciting and emerging new industry.
“Esports needs a pipeline of talent who can hit the ground running. By creating a curriculum that offers a practical way of learning about the industry and focusing on project-based learning in a controlled environment, it allows learners to gain hands-on experience of what’s required to work in esports.”
In the UK, the esports market is expected to reach 22.8m users by 2028 and has grown consistently over the last few years. The UK is also home to some of the biggest esports and games organisations in the world, as well as leading professional players.
George Cork, Co-Founder of Esports Academics, said:
“The partnership provides a fantastic opportunity for us to work with a leading awarding organisation such as NCFE to provide students with an engaging curriculum focused around the most explosive areas of the esports industry at the moment.
“The courses offer that first point in the pipeline, as well as providing a strong foundation in a focused area of study to help guide students in the direction for which they may want to take next.
"Opening the avenue of either going to university to study further or entering into the world of esports and working your way up, by providing up to date and relevant industry knowledge.”
As part of the partnership, Esports Academics has developed a suite of customised qualifications and will work towards regulated diplomas in the near future, with all educational resources receiving an exclusive endorsement from NCFE.
To discover more about the work NCFE is doing globally, visit our international page.
Original article link: https://www.ncfe.org.uk/all-articles/leading-awarding-organisation-partners-with-international-esports-expert-to-develop-specialist-pathways-into-the-sector/
T: 0191 239 8000
F: 0191 239 8001
E: service@ncfe.org.uk
@NCFE
Latest News from
NCFE
How we’re simplifying your end-point assessment journey with NCFE08/01/2025 12:15:00
At NCFE, we’re always looking for ways to improve the quality of services we offer providers, employers, and apprentices.
Shining a light on the power of social impact in further education at the Good for Me Good for FE Awards06/01/2025 11:15:00
Blog posted by: Dean Blewitt, Senior Innovation and Investments Manager, January.
Unlocking Opportunities: recapping powering FE for all17/12/2024 11:15:00
In the sixth and final episode of Unlocking Opportunities, our live show series in partnership with FE News, we explored the transformative power of further education (FE) in fostering inclusivity and addressing key barriers in education and skills development.
Education starts here, not in the classroom16/12/2024 16:15:00
Last week, we learned about the Prime Minister’s six key milestones when he introduced his new plan for change.
How tagging transforms learning outcomes: pupils achieve more progress in just three months16/12/2024 14:15:00
Our recent collaboration with NCFE focused on how tagging – an innovative tool within Pupil Progress – enables the assignment of students to groups based on shared learning needs or strategic goals, such as "English 4+ but not Maths."
The power of perseverance: how Lisa Sanford-Howard returned to education to achieve her career goals12/12/2024 14:15:00
When Lisa Sanford-Howard recognised that she wanted to enhance her skills and knowledge for her home-based childcare business, she made the decision to return to education.
Unlocking Opportunities: recapping navigating skills challenges in health and social care10/12/2024 14:15:00
In the fifth episode of Unlocking Opportunities, our live show series in partnership with FE News, we delved into the pressing skills challenges facing the health and social care sector.
Pilot seeks to take learners into the metaverse10/12/2024 09:15:00
A pioneering new project is looking to develop a mixed reality (MR) platform to enhance assessment and make learning more immersive.