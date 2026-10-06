Leading firearms firm handed six figure fine after worker suffers burns

One of the country’s leading distributors of firearms for sports shooting and law enforcement has been fined £800,000 after a worker suffered burns at its site in Lincolnshire.

Woman suffered burns to hands, face and legs when disposing of pyrotechnic waste at site in Lincolnshire

GMK Limited had not risk assessed the work or provided her with suitable PPE

HSE investigation also found company was in breach of its explosive licence

The 36-year-old was disposing of waste pyrotechnic material inside a manufacturing facility when it ignited and caused burns to her hands face and legs. An investigation by Britain’s workplace regulator found there was no suitable risk assessment and no safe system of work carried out by GMK Limited when the incident happened at the company’s Faldingworth base on 10 January 2023.

The woman had been working alongside a colleague disposing of waste pyrotechnic composition inside the production building at the site. The pair had been using a metal tray designated for the destruction of excess powders. However, during the process, a quantity of pyrotechnic composition came into contact with the hot tray and ignited unexpectedly, resulting in a flash that caused burns.

The incident happened during the disposal of waste pyrotechnics

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) established that GMK Limited permitted the woman to carry out a disposal method for waste pyrotechnic composition that had no safe system of work. They had also failed to carry out a risk assessment and the activity was undertaken in an unlicensed part of the building.

The investigation also identified that the company failed to provide the woman with suitable personal protective equipment (PPE), which, if provided and correctly used, may have prevented or significantly reduced the injuries she sustained.

Although GMK Limited had an established and recognised method for the disposal of waste pyrotechnic substances and articles, this approved procedure was not followed on the day of the incident. Instead, the unapproved disposal method carried out within the production building had been informally used for a number of years and had been undertaken on multiple occasions without proper assessment, controls, or oversight.

The industry guidance for the Safe Management of the Disposal of Explosives (PDF) details what the explosives industry expects at a burning / disposal ground and how it is managed. It was a reasonably practicable to ensure that disposal took place at the designated area using the prescribed methods in the guidance document.

During the investigation HSE also identified that GMK Limited were in breach of their explosives licence in that they were storing pyrotechnics in areas within the production building that were not licensed for that purpose.

GMK Limited, of Fareham, Hampshire, pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974 and Regulation 7 of the Explosives Regulations 2014. The company was fined £800,000 and ordered to pay £10,306 in costs at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on 2 October 2026.

After the hearing, HSE inspector Philip Smith yesterday said:

“For a leading company such as GMK to fail in the most basic of ways is hugely concerning. “This young woman’s injuries could have easily been avoided with the implementation of safe working practices and use of the correct PPE. “I hope the scale of fine handed out sends a message to industry that failing to protect workers will result in HSE taking action.”

The prosecution was brought by HSE advocate Tom Ledden-Rocks, enforcement layers lawyers Laura Lax and James Towey and paralegal officer Sarah Thomas.

Further information.