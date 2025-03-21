Leading food experts join Government food strategy to restore pride in British food

Leading figures across the food industry have today joined the Government to advise on a national food strategy (21 March).

Britain is known for its top-tier restaurants, talented chefs, skilled farmers, and a remarkable mix of cultural and traditional dishes that are celebrated globally. Yet, British cuisine has often been undervalued, and it isn’t right that not everyone has access to affordable, nutritious food.

The cross-government food strategy will restore pride in British food by ensuring a food system that backs British food, grows the economy, feeds the nation, nourishes individuals, and protects the planet, now and in the future.

The Food Strategy Advisory Board (FSAB) will bring together senior leaders from across the food system, representing a wealth of experience and expertise to advise on a clear vision and framework for change, as part of the Government’s Plan for Change.

Minister for Food Security and Rural Affairs, Daniel Zeichner MP, will act as Chair, with the first meeting on Wednesday 26 March. The Board will initially meet monthly.

Defra has worked closely with the Institute of Grocery Distribution (IGD) in establishing the Board. The IGD will act as a co-secretariat for its meetings. More broadly on the food strategy and engagement across the food system, the IGD will act as a neutral convenor, drawing on its charitable status and commitment to public benefit.

The food strategy will work to improve our food system to:

provide more easily accessible and affordable healthy food to tackle diet-related ill health; helping to give children the best start in life and help adults live longer healthier lives;

maintain our food security by building resilience in the face of climate shocks and geopolitical changes, strengthening the supply chain which operates so effectively to keep us fed;

reduce the impact of farming and food production on nature, biodiversity and climate, while supporting the sector through that transition;

ensure growth is at the heart of our strategy using our Growth Mission to drive the investment, productivity and innovation that builds resilience, so that our largest manufacturing sector can realise its potential for economic growth.

Minister for Food Security and Rural Affairs Daniel Zeichner said:

Our food and farming sectors are the corner stone of our national identity and economy. We celebrate the great work that farmers, growers, processors, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers do across the country that puts delicious food on our tables. However, unhealthy diets are driving skyrocketing obesity rates, food security is under pressure from climate change and the way our supply chain works means some farmers are struggling to make a profit. Our cross-government food strategy will make sure our food system can continue to feed the nation, realise its potential for economic growth, protect the planet, and nourish individuals, now and in the future. By bringing together expertise from across the food chain, this new Advisory Board will help us build a more resilient, sustainable, and equitable food system for everyone. I look forward to chairing these vital discussions and working together to deliver meaningful change.

Institute of Grocery Distribution CEO Sarah Bradbury said:

We are delighted to be given the opportunity to support Defra, working alongside and uniting stakeholders from across the supply chain, and collaborating with existing membership bodies who understand the specific requirements of their members. Working collaboratively, we relish the chance to work in a different way, interpreting the needs of industry, government, and society. Together, we can collectively drive meaningful change. As co-secretariat with Defra, our role is to support its engagement with the food system, gather evidence and inputs from stakeholders, and support meetings of the advisory board.

Professor Chris Whitty (Chief Medical Officer for England) said:

Getting the right balance of food can contribute to a healthy, enjoyable and fulfilling life; if as a society we get this wrong it leads to health risks. A poor diet increases the risk of serious and long-term diseases including diabetes, cardiovascular disease and some cancers. Adapting our food system so that it is easier for people to eat healthy, balanced diets will have a positive impact on population health.

The members of the Board will be:

Daniel Zeichner MP, Minister of State for Food Security and Rural Affairs, Defra (Chair)

Professor Chris Whitty (DHSC)

Emily Miles (Defra)

Andrew Selley (Bidcorp UK)

Anna Taylor (Food Foundation)

Ash Amirahmadi (Sofina Foods)

Dalton Philips (Greencore)

Flor Healy (Kerry Foods)

Jillian Moffatt (McCain Foods)

Ravi Gurumurthy (NESTA)

Sam Godfrey (Farmer)

Simon Roberts (Sainsbury’s)

Professor Susan Jebb (Oxford University)

Tim Smith (Cranswick)

Secretariat:

Tessa Jones (Defra)

Sarah Bradbury (IGD)

The Board is intended to pool members’ collective ideas, influence and effort from across the food system to help set ambition and create the conditions for systems change.

Alongside the Board’s work, insights provided by the Food and Drink Sector Council, as well as regular engagement with trade bodies such as the National Farmers Union, Food and Drink Federation, UK Hospitality, and British Retail Consortium will facilitate a clear vision for a comprehensive food strategy. The FSAB is the first step in a wider engagement strategy which will continue to ensure and demonstrate the joined-up and system-wide approach for the food system, including roundtables with key academics, and planned citizen engagement sessions.

Recognising the importance of a more joined-up approach to food policy across Government, a first meeting has been held of a new Ministerial Food Strategy Group, chaired by Defra Secretary of State and including Ministers from Department for Business and Trade, Department of Health and Social Care, Department for Education and Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government. This new Ministerial group will provide clear political leadership to drive forward the food strategy agenda and will complement structures at official level to ensure a joined-up approach.

Further information

The FSAB is due to meet for the first time next week followed by regular monthly meetings as part of a multi-stage stakeholder engagement cycle up to the summer.

The establishment of the FSAB is the first step in a wider stakeholder engagement strategy which will continue to ensure and demonstrate the joined-up and systems-wide approach for the food strategy. More information on the opportunities for stakeholder engagement are due to come shortly.

Member bios and statements

Sarah Bradbury, CEO of IGD

Sarah Bradbury is CEO of IGD, the organisation that has been helping to inspire and unite the food industry for more than 120 years. She brings over 25 years of experience in the retail and food sector, holding senior commercial and marketing positions. In her previous role as Group Quality Director at Tesco, she was responsible for overseeing the delivery of high-quality safe products, sustainability, agriculture and regulatory compliance. It was in this role that Sarah developed her passion for driving collaborative change, mobilising the food and consumer goods sectors as a force for good, and working to improve the food system for the long term.

Andrew Selley (Bidcorp UK)

There’s never been a more crucial time to overhaul the way we produce, distribute and sell food in order to build a fairer food system. Solving the challenges we face will take serious commitment, and a comprehensive, food strategy that provides secure, nutritious, and affordable food for our families and future generations.

Andrew Selley, Chief Executive, Bidcorp UK. Andrew has spent 26 years with Bidcorp primarily developing business in the UK, as well as businesses in Turkey, the Middle East, the Baltics and Spain. He became CEO of Bidfood in 2014 and sits on the global leadership Foodservice Group within Bidcorp, Bidfood’s parent company. Andrew also has responsibility for Biocorp’s other businesses in the UK, Bidfresh (fruit and veg, fresh meat and fresh fish wholesalers), Bidcorp Manufacturing business, Caterfood Buying Group, and Snowden and Bridge Imports business. Andrew was Chairman of the Federation of Wholesale Distributors, 2017 - 2019. Andrew is also a commissioner on the Food Farming and Countryside Commission, and is involved in other sustainable business initiatives such as Better Business Act coalition.

Anna Taylor (Food Foundation)

Ambitious government leadership in food policy could unlock huge gains for public health and our environment which stand to benefit us all. The problems with the food system are well evidenced and well understood. I hope this new food strategy will deliver the change which citizens are calling for and deliver action, not just words; and impact and not just aspiration.

Anna Taylor is Executive Director at The Food Foundation - a leading organisation working on food policy. Previously she was a civil servant at DFID leading their nutrition work and was awarded an OBE for services to tackle undernutrition globally. She was chief independent adviser to Henry Dimbleby for the National Food Strategy. She started her career as a nutritionist working for Save the Children.

Ash Amirahmadi (Sofina Foods)

It is an honour to be invited to advise the government on the new food strategy. With 35 years of experience in developing supply chains across agri-food businesses, I am eager to offer practical support toward the shared goal of building a thriving UK food system. This system should ensure that all stakeholders, from farm to consumer, can provide safe, nutritious, and accessible food in a sustainable manner.

Ash Amirahmadi was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Sofina Foods Europe in August 2023, a large multi-protein food manufacturer operating 21 sites across the UK, Ireland, Germany. Ash started his career at Unilever. Prior to joining Sofina Foods, Ash held several leadership roles with Arla Foods over a 20-year period. Ash was appointed to the Government’s Food Resilience Industry Forum. Ash was awarded an OBE for services to the dairy industry in the 2023 New Year’s Honours and awarded the Princess Royal Award by The Royal Association of British Dairy Farmers (RABDF) in 2024, recognising his outstanding contribution to the sector.

Dalton Philips (Greencore)

I’m proud to join the Food Strategy Advisory Board and collaborate with leaders across the food system. Together, we have a unique opportunity to strengthen food security, promote healthier choices, and build a more sustainable future - ensuring long-term benefits for consumers, businesses, and the planet.

Dalton became CEO of Greencore plc in 2022, a leading manufacturer of convenience foods. Dalton started his career with Jardine Matheson in New Zealand, Australia, and Spain, followed by Walmart in Brazil and Germany, before moving into roles including chief executive of daa plc, chief executive of Wm Morrison plc, then a FTSE 100 company and the UK’s fourth-largest supermarket chain, chief executive of luxury goods retailer Brown Thomas Group, and chief operating officer of Canadian retailer Loblaw Companies Limited.

Flor Healy (Kerry Foods)

‘A secure supply of good quality, healthy and affordable food is the cornerstone of a healthy, peaceful and prosperous society. In todays disturbed world food security must not be taken for granted. Building a more resilient food system has never been more important.

An experienced leader in the food industry, Flor Healy retired from his role as CEO for Samworth Brothers Ltd in 2022. Prior to that he spent 14 years as CEO of Kerry Group’s consumer food division as well as being a Board member of Kerry Group PLC. He is now Chairman of Little Moons and a Non Executive Director of Kepak Group.

Jillian Moffatt (McCain Foods)

At this crucial time for the UK food industry, I am pleased to be participating in this group alongside Government, business, farmers and others. I am proud to represent McCain Foods to share our expertise to help the Government create a Food Strategy that is evidence-based and outcomes focused, to build a more secure UK food system.

Jillian was appointed to the role of Regional President, GB and Ireland at McCain Foods in April 2023. This follows a 25-year career in the food industry, which began at Unilever and Campbell Soup. Over her 16 years at McCain, Jillian has progressed her career in roles across the business in both North America and the UK. These include Vice-President of Finance for McCain Foods Canada, and Chief Technology Officer for McCain Foods globally.

Ravi Gurumurthy (NESTA)

Over the next decade, we have a major opportunity to transform our food system in a way that substantially reduces obesity, puts us on track for net zero, and drives industry innovation. That can only be done through a clear, shared vision informed by perspectives from industry, government and academia.

Ravi is the Chief Executive of Nesta, the UK’s innovation Foundation. Nesta’s mission is to design, test and scale solutions to society’s biggest challenges, from sustainability and health to educational inequality. Ravi also leads the Behavioural Insights Team, also known as the ‘Nudge Unit.’ BIT has grown from a small team in No 10 Downing Street to a 250-person global social purpose consultancy, and subsidiary of Nesta.

Ravi worked in the UK government from 1999 to 2013. He was an advisor and speechwriter to the Foreign Secretary, David Miliband, led the creation of Every Child Matters and the Children Act 2004, and the world’s first legally binding Climate legislation. Ravi has held a number of non-executive roles and is currently a governor of the Heath Foundation.

Sam Godfrey (Farmer)

I am looking forward to working with others on the Board. I will bring experience of commercial agriculture to the Board, which is representative of mainstream agricultural production. I hope to ensure a pragmatic approach is taken that accommodates the needs of agriculture within the broader aims of the strategy.

Sam has farmed in partnership with his father and brother in their family arable and pig farming businesses in Lincolnshire and East Yorkshire for seventeen years although the business no longer keeps pigs. In addition to taking an active role within the business, Sam has been heavily involved in industry representative positions, including serving on the board of the National Pig Association (2015 – 2024), the board of NFU Sugar (2017 – 2024), and Scunthorpe and Gainsborough Water Management Board (2014 – Present).

Simon Roberts (Sainsbury’s)

Building a resilient UK food system is our shared responsibility. One that requires real partnership, collaboration and long-term commitment from everyone involved. As CEO of Sainsbury’s and President of the IGD, I believe it is our responsibility to ensure that everyone has access to good food now and for generations to come. I look forward to supporting this important work and to working cross sector and cross government to build a compelling national food strategy which results in meaningful progress and postive change. Through bringing together policymakers, the food industry and experts we can start building towards a UK food system that delivers economic growth, improves health outcomes, protects our natural environment, and delivers lasting social good.

Simon has worked across retail and food for over 35 years. He was appointed Chief Executive of Sainsbury’s on 1 June 2020, having joined the business as Retail & Operations Director in 2017. He began his career at Marks and Spencer and joined Sainsbury’s from Boots where he was President of Boots UK and Ireland. Simon is President of the Institute of Grocery Distribution (IGD), a member of the Government’s Retail Sector Council and an Advisory Board Member of Diversity in Retail.

Professor Susan Jebb (Oxford University)

We urgently need a managed transition in our food system to deliver better outcomes for the health of people and the planet, to sustain the livelihoods of people who produce our food and to grow our economy. I am delighted to be invited to contribute to this advisory group and to support the development of a cross-government food strategy.

Susan Jebb is professor of diet and population health at the University of Oxford. She leads a large research team working to develop the evidence base for policies to encourage healthier and more sustainable diets, and to develop and test dietary interventions to treat obesity and related diseases. She was the science advisor for the influential Foresight report on obesity, chair of the cross-government expert advisory group on obesity and has advised government on standards for food in both schools and hospitals. She is currently Chair of the Food Standards Agency. Susan is a Fellow of the Academy of Medical Sciences and Honorary Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and was awarded an OBE for services to public health.

Tim J Smith CBE (Cranswick)

For a long time now we’ve had the benefit of a world class food and drink sector in the UK. We are supported by many thousands of hard working folks who turn up every day to produce our food. As we contemplate how best to feed the nation and facing into unparalleled challenges it’s going to be our opportunity to find ways to devise a system, fair for all, which produces food which is healthy, sustainable and affordable. Reports and recommendations might be the start but we need action to swiftly follow deliberation. Mobilising the established highly competent Food Sector Council to help deliver those plans is just one way to get things done.

Tim is the non-executive Chairman of Cranswick plc a leading vertically integrated and innovative supplier of premium, fresh and added value food products with UK sales of £2.7bn. He has previous held leadership roles at Tesco, he was the Chief Executive of the UK’s Food Standards Agency and was the CEO of Arla Foods plc.

Tim was appointed a Non-Executive Director and Board member of Pret a Manger. In 2020 Tim was appointed the Chair of the UK government’s Trade and Agriculture Commission. Tim was appointed as the Co-Chair of the Food and Drink Sector Council (FDSC) in July 2022. Tim was appointed as a Trustee of the Natasha Allergy Foundation in April 2019. Tim was named a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for services to agriculture, food, and drink trade policy in the 2022 New Years Honours.