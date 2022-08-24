Homeless Link
|Printable version
Leading homelessness organisations write open letter to Conservative leadership candidates
On Tuesday 23 August, 29 of the country's leading homelessness organisations signed an open letter to the two Conservative leadership candidates Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, warning of a potential rise in homelessness due to the cost-of-living crisis and asking them to re-commit to the 2019 Conservative manifesto pledges around ending rough sleeping and reforming the private rented sector.
The full letter can be found below.
Dear Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak,
As the country’s leading housing and homelessness organisations, we are writing to you to highlight the importance of homelessness and rough sleeping in your respective campaigns to become the next leader of the Conservative Party and therefore our next Prime Minister.
In its 2019 manifesto, the Conservative Party made a commendable commitment to end rough sleeping in England by 2024. Since then, largely due to the Government’s leadership during the pandemic response and the tireless work of homelessness organisations and local authorities, rough sleeping has declined for four years in a row.
Additionally, within the same manifesto, the Conservative Party also committed to abolishing ‘no fault’ Section 21 private sector evictions, one of the major causes of homelessness in recent years, but this has not yet been enshrined in law.
Now we are at a precipice. Inflation is rising at the fastest rate for forty years, while rents in the private rented sector have reached record levels and are still rising. We are already in the midst of a housing crisis, with a chronic lack of genuinely affordable housing. Therefore, without governmental intervention, we fear many more people could be forced into homelessness.
It would be a deep shame to undo the progress made since 2019,therefore, as a sector we are asking you to commit to the following:
- Your government will continue to strive to meetthe 2019 Conservative manifesto pledge, set out on page 30 of the document, to end rough sleeping in England by 2024.
- You will ensure that the planned refresh of the rough sleeping strategy is published by the end of 2022 at the latest to provide a blueprint for meeting the 2024 target.
- You will bring forward the full list of reforms outlined in the recent White Paper: ‘A fairer private rented sector’, as legislation when parliament returns in September, including fulfilling the manifesto pledge of ending ‘no fault’ Section 21 evictions.
It’s easy to think of homelessness and rough sleeping in broad numbers, but these are real lives, stories of people let down by a system that should protect them. Everyone deserves a safe place to live and the support they need to keep it. Homelessness is not inevitable. With the right political will, and through working together, we can end it forever.
Yours sincerely,
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/leading-homelessness-organisations-write-open-letter-to-conservative-leadership-candidates/
Latest News from
Homeless Link
Board Elections 202209/08/2022 15:40:00
Homeless Link’s vision is a country free of homelessness. We believe everyone should have a place to call home and the support needed to keep it. We develop, inspire, support and sustain a movement of member organisations, working together to achieve positive futures for people who are homeless or vulnerably housed.
A new Government review is seeking to understand the experiences of LGBTQ Veterans08/08/2022 15:20:00
Lee Buss Blair, a Director of Riverside Housing, talks about his own personal experience of being gay in the military and how this can lead to veterans facing homelessness.
Homeless Link and Caritas Anchor House meet with Stephen Timms MP03/08/2022 09:15:00
Homeless Link's Head of Policy and Research Sophie Boobis, together with CEO of Caritas Anchor House Amanda Dubarry, met with the Labour MP for East Ham Stephen Timms on Friday 29 July.
New member: The Good Economy02/08/2022 12:05:00
We're delighted to welcome The Good Economy as a new member of Homeless Link!
Update on Leicester’s Respite Rooms Project01/08/2022 15:20:00
Having recently passed its halfway point, Leicester’s Respite Rooms project is in high demand and is on track to meet its target of supporting 80-100 women by September 2022.
Homeless Link labels new statistics showing no fault evictions increased by 142% on the previous year as "extremely worrying"29/07/2022 15:20:00
The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities yesterday released the Statutory Homelessness statistics for January to March 2022.
Will the turbulence in Westminster scupper promised rental reform?27/07/2022 11:05:00
When the Government released its ‘A fairer private rented sector’ White Paper in June, there was a sense across the housing and homelessness sector that this was a real step forward for the 4.4 million people privately renting in England.
DLUHC announces new Night Shelter Transformation Fund working with Homeless Link and Housing Justice27/07/2022 09:25:00
The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has announced a new Night Shelter Transformation Fund of up to £10million in grants. The Night Shelter Transformation Fund is administered by DLUHC, working in partnership with Homeless Link and Housing Justice who will provide support to prospective applicants and grant holders.
‘Where do you go? There’s nowhere’: Developing safe accommodation options for domestic abuse survivors21/07/2022 09:15:00
As Fulfilling Lives South East closes it's doors, Systems Change Project Assistant Emily Page shares insights from their projects addressing the lack of access to safe accommodation for domestic abuse survivors with multiple and complex needs.