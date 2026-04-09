Leading quantum nations to boost cooperation following UK summit

Communique following the fifth meeting of the Quantum Development Group (QDG).

Delegates from thirteen countries met in London to discuss practical steps to support industry and grow investment

Quantum leaders, hosted by the UK, to boost international cooperation on defining technology of the future

Follows UK government committing £2 billion to quantum last month, driving delivery at home to improve lives

Nations leading the development of quantum technologies have committed to deepening cooperation that drives the cutting-edge technology forward securely, and supports companies to scale up, following a summit hosted by the UK.

The fifth meeting of the Quantum Development Group (QDG) - a forum of 13 like-minded countries working together to advance the secure and responsible development of quantum technologies – was hosted by Science Secretary Liz Kendall last week (30 March - 1 April) and brought together 70 senior leaders and officials in London.

QDG membership include, Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Japan, Korea, Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and the US.

Following the 2-day meeting, members agreed to deepen cooperation across 3 priority areas

Research security, investment security, and supply chain resilience, to support trusted and impactful international collaboration alongside the safe and sustainable development of quantum technology.

Fostering a more supportive investment environment for scaling quantum companies. This will include deeper engagement between governments and investors to support commercialisation and expand access to the capital required for companies to achieve sustainable global growth.

Strategic priorities for international quantum standards development, focusing on shared priorities that will support industrial adoption, interoperability and the development of open global markets.

This QDG meeting comes shortly after the UK Government’s recent £2 billion commitment to quantum and the launch of a world-leading procurement programme (announced 17 March), underlining the UK’s intent to back ambition with long-term investment and practical deployment.

Science and Technology Secretary Liz Kendall yesterday said:

Quantum has the potential to be one of the most exciting and defining technologies of the coming years. With the power to transform healthcare, energy, defence and transport, its impact will touch all of our lives. But progress in quantum technology is not something we can do alone. It will mean working hand‑in‑hand with our trusted partners, harnessing world‑class science and backing the businesses turning brilliant ideas into real‑world solutions. In the UK we are matching that ambition with action - including a world‑leading quantum computing procurement programme as part of a £2 billion investment. This will create high‑skilled jobs, grow our economy, and help the British innovators developing quantum technologies that lead to medical breakthroughs and cleaner energy.

Hosting the QDG in London underscores the UK’s role as a global convenor on quantum - bringing together trusted partners to shape the rules, standards and conditions that will determine how quantum technologies are adopted worldwide.

Quantum Development Group (QDG) communique 7 April

The United Kingdom hosts the Quantum Development Group (QDG)

The Quantum Development Group (QDG) met in London from 30 March to 1 April 2026 to strengthen international cooperation on the responsible development and commercialisation of quantum technologies. The meeting was opened by Minister of State for Science, Research and Innovation, Lord Patrick Vallance.

Representatives from Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, the Republic of Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, the United States of America and the United Kingdom reaffirmed their shared commitment to ensuring that quantum technologies develop in ways that are secure, trustworthy and beneficial to global economic prosperity.

As quantum technologies transition from research towards early deployment, members concurred that international cooperation is essential to maximise innovation, enhance supply-chain resilience, and ensure open, interoperable markets.

At the London meeting, members decided to engage to deepen practical cooperation across 3 priority areas:

Research security, investment security, and supply chain resilience, to support trusted and impactful international collaboration alongside the safe and sustainable development of quantum technology.

Fostering a more supportive investment environment for scaling quantum companies. This will include deeper engagement between governments and investors to support commercialisation and expand access to the capital required for companies to achieve sustainable global growth.

Strategic priorities for international quantum standards development, focusing on shared priorities that will support industrial adoption, interoperability and the development of open global markets.

Members also affirmed the importance of deeper engagement with industry, investors, and the research community across these 3 priority areas.

Alongside the formal meeting, the Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, Rt Hon Liz Kendall MP, hosted an official dinner at Lancaster House, bringing together international delegations with UK industry, academia and investors. The event provided an opportunity to strengthen collaboration between policymakers and the organisations developing and deploying quantum technologies and ensure that international cooperation continues to translate into real-world innovation, investment and economic opportunity across QDG countries.

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