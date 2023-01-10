Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy
|Printable version
Leading the world in lighting efficiency lightens the load on energy bills
Government puts forward proposals to improve lighting efficiency to lower energy bills.
- Increasing minimum efficiency standards for lighting could cut energy use and save money for households and businesses across Great Britain
- new proposals would introduce performance standards that are higher than regulations currently in place in either the US or EU
- switching to more efficient lighting can save a household around £2,000 to £3,000 over the lifetime of the bulbs, depending on the size of the home
Households and businesses across Great Britain could cut their energy use and save money on bills by having some of the most efficient lighting in the world under new government proposals being announced today (Tuesday 10 January).
The new proposals will ensure that lighting in domestic and non-domestic buildings in England, Scotland and Wales meets minimum energy performance standards that are higher than regulations currently in place in either the US or the EU.
Introducing higher standards for lighting products will see only the most energy efficient light bulbs, such as ones powered by low energy-use LEDs, available in shops, making it easier for consumers to replace old bulbs with ones that use less energy while still providing the same levels of lighting performance.
With new bulbs being cheaper to run, replacing a household’s halogen bulbs with LEDs consumers can expect savings of around £2,000 to £3,000 over the lifetime of the bulbs, depending on the size of the home.
Business and Energy Minister Lord Callanan said:
Putin’s warmongering in Ukraine means everyone is feeling the effect of higher energy bills this winter, but these new standards can help lighten the load by ensuring British homes and businesses are lit as efficiently as possible.
As we’ve shown in the government’s energy saving campaign, small changes, like switching to more efficient light bulbs, can add up to big savings.
By going further with these regulations than either the US or EU, British homes, factories and offices will have some of the cheapest and greenest lighting in the world, helping keep down bills and reducing energy usage.
Global innovation in lighting technology in recent years has made it possible to achieve greater energy savings and the proposed new minimum energy performance standard reflect what is already technologically and reasonably achievable for lighting products.
As of March 2022, half of product models on the GB market already met this standard, but with lighting accounting for a significant portion of electricity use in buildings, the proposed regulations could result in 1.7 million tonnes of carbon savings by 2050, the equivalent of a year’s worth of carbon emissions from 2.5 million UK households.
If adopted, the proposals in the government consultation being launched today would come into force in late 2023, with further increased minimum standards introduced from September 2027.
Stew Horne, head of policy at Energy Saving Trust said:
Energy Saving Trust welcomes the government’s proposals to improve lighting performance standards, which would directly benefit households and businesses by saving energy and reducing bills. We look forward to helping shape these standards as part of the transition to decarbonisation.
Making homes and businesses more energy efficient and so bringing down fuel bills is part of the government’s wider long-term commitment, announced as part of the Autumn Statement, to reduce the UK’s final energy consumption from buildings and industry by 15% by 2030 against 2021 levels.
Improving the energy efficiency of homes is the best long-term method of cutting household energy use and bringing down bills. That is why the government is accelerating the pace of upgrading the energy efficiency of housing with £6 billion of funding committed to 2028 in addition to £6.6 billion in this parliament.
A further £4 billion has been committed through ECO4 scheme, which is delivering home insulation measures to low income and more vulnerable households, and the £1 billion ECO+ scheme, which will install measures in households who have previously not been able to access support through the Energy Company Obligation scheme.
The government has also launched the £18 million ‘It All Adds Up’ energy saving campaign to raise public awareness of straightforward actions that people can take to cut their bills by bringing down the amount of energy needed to keep their homes warm and stay safe this winter.
This comes in addition to an unprecedented package of government support that is helping households meet their energy costs this winter, including the Energy Price Guarantee, saving a typical household over £900, the Energy Bills Support Scheme providing a £400 discount to millions and the most vulnerable receiving £1,200 each this year.
Notes to editors
- Read and respond to the consultation on minimum energy performance standards for lighting
- the proposed minimum energy performance standards for lighting will apply across Great Britain. EU regulations will continue to be in force in Northern Ireland under the terms of the Northern Ireland Protocol
- further advice on the government’s energy saving campaign can be found at the It All Adds Up page
- thanks to government support, the number of homes with an energy efficiency rating of C or above is at 46% and rising, up from just 14% in 2010
- the majority of government support schemes target those on low income and vulnerable households in the worse performing homes, including the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund, Home Upgrade Grant and Local Authority Delivery scheme. The government is also improving energy efficiency in public buildings through the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme
- wider energy advice and more information on government funding schemes is available at the Help For Households site
- for further advice on the support available for improving energy efficiency and reducing energy bills, visit www.gov.uk/improve-energy-efficiency or call 0800 444202
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/leading-the-world-in-lighting-efficiency-lightens-the-load-on-energy-bills
Latest News from
Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy
Government introduces laws to mitigate the disruption of strikes on the public10/01/2023 16:15:00
New laws will allow government to set minimum levels of service which must be met during strikes to ensure the safety of the public and their access to public services.
Reforms outlined for Britain’s capacity market to secure a clean energy future09/01/2023 11:10:00
UK government outlines important proposals to reform Great Britain’s Capacity Market, ensuring it is fit for a net zero future while ensuring the security of our electricity supply.
Government invites unions to return to the table and call off strikes06/01/2023 10:05:00
Government invites trade unions to meet about fair and affordable public sector pay settlements for 2023 to 2024, as part of the approach to avoiding prolonged industrial action.
UK regains control of business subsidy regime04/01/2023 10:05:00
The new system, which regulates the award of subsidies, means public authorities can deliver support to businesses that need it most, in a quicker, fairer, simpler way.
Ministers bolster UK nuclear fuel capacity to squeeze out Russian influence02/01/2023 11:05:00
New plans to encourage investment in new and robust fuel production capabilities in the UK, to reduce reliance on civil nuclear and related goods from Russia
Northern Ireland households to receive voucher support for energy bills starting in January30/12/2022 10:05:00
UK government confirms how households in Northern Ireland will receive £600 to help with their energy bills.
Windfarm Mitigation for UK Air Defence: Webinar20/12/2022 15:10:00
DASA and BEIS hosted a webinar to test the vision for Windfarm Mitigation for UK Air Defence: Phase 3. Watch it below.
First Green Heat Network Fund awards for cutting-edge low carbon energy projects20/12/2022 12:10:00
More than £30 million of funding will deliver low carbon heat and help consumers move away from costly fossil fuels as part of government push to cut emissions.