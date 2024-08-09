Competition & Markets Authority
Leading UK boiler brand is changing marketing practices following CMA action
Worcester Bosch has committed to change how it markets its boilers to make sure that customers can make well-informed decisions.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has secured formal commitments – known as undertakings – from Worcester Bosch after investigating the brand’s claims about its boilers.
The CMA was concerned that Worcester Bosch’s marketing claims may mislead consumers into thinking that its boilers – marketed as ‘hydrogen-blend ready’ – are unique or special as they can run on a blend of up to 20% hydrogen. However, most boilers can do this.
In particular, the CMA was concerned that Worcester Bosch’s claims could give the false impression that consumers would reduce their carbon footprint and ‘future-proof’ their heating system by buying a Worcester Bosch boiler on account of it being ‘hydrogen-blend ready’. In fact, a consumer would be in the same position with other boilers on the market and, most likely, the one currently in their home.
In addition, the CMA is concerned that Worcester Bosch did not make it clear to consumers that it is uncertain whether hydrogen might be used for home heating systems in the future.
Worcester Bosch has formally committed to take steps to ensure it does not mislead consumers on the environmental benefits and ‘future-proofing’ of its boilers. It has committed to do this by:
- Withdrawing or changing its marketing material across all marketing channels
- Contacting its network of accredited installers and third-party retailers and asking them to remove or change any Worcester Bosch marketing material of concern to the CMA
The CMA has also taken a number of other initiatives in the green heating sector, such as sending warning letters to other boiler suppliers which led to positive changes in these businesses’ marketing practices. As part of a consumer awareness campaign, the CMA launched a consumer guide to remind people about their consumer rights.
Hayley Fletcher, Interim Senior Director, Consumer Protection at the CMA, said:
Around 1.6 million people buy a new boiler in the UK each year – a big decision that can cost thousands of pounds. With people increasingly concerned about their impact on the environment and the cost of bills, it is vital that consumers can make well-informed decisions.
Our action – including the changes secured from Worcester Bosch – will help to ensure that consumers looking for a new heating system are provided with clear and accurate information.
Worcester Bosch will report to the CMA on the steps it has taken to implement the undertakings, which the CMA will monitor closely.
For more information, see the Worcester Bosch: Consumer protection case page.
Notes to Editors:
- This case forms part of the CMA’s wider consumer protection work in the green heating and insulation sector. On 16 July 2024, the CMA published its Compliance advice for businesses marketing green heating and insulation products to consumers.
- The CMA aims to focus on where it can have the most impact for people, businesses and the UK economy. A key area of focus in the CMA’s annual plan is to act in existing and emergent markets for sustainable products and services, including undertaking further work on green claims and on energy efficiency.
- The CMA opened its investigation into Bosch Thermotechnology Limited’s (trading as Worcester Bosch) compliance with consumer protection law in October 2023. Undertakings have been provided to the CMA voluntarily and without any admission of wrongdoing or liability. It should not be assumed that Worcester Bosch has breached the law – at present, only a court can decide whether a breach has occurred.
- Parliament recently passed legislation to give the CMA stronger consumer powers, which will enable the CMA to decide when consumer law has been broken without taking a case to court. The Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024 will, once it comes into effect, empower the CMA to fine those firms that do break consumer law up to 10% of their global turnover.
- The main consumer protection legislation relevant to the CMA’s concerns about potentially misleading green claims practices is the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008 (CPRs). The CPRs aim to protect consumers from unfair commercial practices such as the misleading provision or omission of information.
- All enquiries from journalists should be directed to the CMA’s Press Office by email on press@cma.gov.uk or by phone on 020 3738 6460.
- All enquiries from the public should be directed to the CMA’s General Enquiries team on general.enquiries@cma.gov.uk or by phone on 020 3738 6000.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/leading-uk-boiler-brand-is-changing-marketing-practices-following-cma-action
