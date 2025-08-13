Learn as you earn: promoting apprenticeships in results day run-up

The Young Person's Guarantee offers high-quality apprenticeship opportunities across Wales.

With thousands of students across Wales set to receive their A-level, GCSE, and vocational qualification results in the coming days and weeks, apprenticeships are being highlighted as a valuable pathway for young people who want to combine work with learning while gaining practical skills for their future careers.

Apprenticeships are made possible through the commitment of employers across Wales, who play a vital role in offering meaningful opportunities for young people. Through the Welsh Government’s Young Person’s Guarantee, we’re working to support and encourage more employers to recruit apprentices helping to ensure that high-quality, work-based learning routes remain accessible to all 16 to 24-year-olds.

Delivered by a range of providers - including colleges, training organisations and universities through degree apprenticeships - they offer an alternative to traditional academic routes.

They allow young people to enter the workforce while continuing their education and working towards nationally recognised qualifications, from GCSE-equivalent levels right through to degrees.

From digital technology and engineering to healthcare, construction, and green energy sectors, apprenticeships are available across a wide range industries vital to Wales's economic future.

To date the Welsh Government has supported 73,795 new apprenticeships during this Senedd term, spending £144 million this year - up from £128 million previously.

Through Working Wales, students can access comprehensive information about opportunities, receive guidance on applications and connect with employers offering positions across Wales.

The service also provides personalised support to match young people's interests and abilities with suitable programmes.

Minister for Skills, Jack Sargeant, said:

As a former apprentice myself, I know just how much of a rewarding pathway an apprenticeship and learning whilst you’re earning can be for a young person. We implore students to consider alternative routes - apprenticeships offer the perfect combination of practical experience and professional development. Through our Young Person's Guarantee, we're committed to ensuring every young person in Wales has access to high-quality apprenticeships that can launch brilliant careers. I encourage all students to explore the various opportunities available through Working Wales.

The Welsh Government works closely with employers across public and private sectors to create apprenticeship opportunities that reflect Wales's economic priorities, ensuring apprentices develop skills that are not only valuable today but will remain in demand for years to come.

The Minister visited one of those companies this week, Boccard in Deeside, to see their apprenticeship offer.

The nuclear manufacturing company currently has three apprentices, with two more joining this September. Through their partnership with Coleg Cambria, apprentices gain hands-on experience and develop practical skills for successful manufacturing careers.

The company also invests in continuous training, which helps apprentices to develop the digital skills and critical thinking essential for modern manufacturing.

Doug McQueen, Managing Director of Boccard, said:

We've cultivated a supportive and motivating environment that boosts both confidence and performance, making a real impact on the wellbeing of our apprentices. Our strong partnership with Coleg Cambria reflects our commitment to nurturing local talent and building lasting connections with the community. Our apprentices continue to excel. Most notably, our second-year apprentice Beau Tattersall recently won the Skill Weld National Heats - a testament to his dedication and the quality of training he receives. Beau is set to become an outstanding asset to our team.

Speaking at Boccard, Welding and Fabrication Apprentice Beau Tattersall, said:

I find it helpful and enjoyable – I’ve learnt so much. I really enjoy the nuclear side of it, like the high-spec kind of stuff and hopefully I can progress with that. I think the best part of an apprenticeship is earning whilst learning at the same time. Starting working early has definitely been an advantage.

The Young Person's Guarantee also provides additional support for those who may face barriers to accessing apprenticeships, ensuring that opportunities are available to all young people regardless of their background or circumstances.