Learn My Way: the next generation is launching soon

Good Things Foundation are proud to announce a new and improved Learn My Way, the free platform for digital learning, coming in spring 2023.

Learn my Way provides digital skills and increased digital confidence to those supported by the National Digital Inclusion Network. It can support people with the basics including using a device, starting to go online, staying safe and using email; through to working online, using social media and managing health and money online. The new site allows users to tailor their own learning programme. It offers a choice of bitesize topics that are easy to digest, and is accessible across multiple devices.

Good Things Foundation will contact all hubs in the National Digital Inclusion Network, informing them of the launch date. To ensure staff can familiarise themselves with the new site and that learners can reach a stage in their learning where they are able to move to the new platform with the least disruption, the current Learn My Way will still be available for a while after launch of the new site.

Are you making the most of your network membership?

Here’s a reminder that being a member of Good Things Foundation’s National Digital Inclusion Network means that your organisation is supported to deliver digital inclusion support.

Our network is free to join and offers a range of free services, such as: