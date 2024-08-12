Learn Welsh with free Cadw booklets

Cabinet Secretary for Culture, Jane Hutt, has unveiled free new booklets which will help Welsh learners of all levels learn more about Cadw sites.

The Deg Diwrnod Diddorol y De books tell the stories of more than 40 historic sites in south Wales. Similar books are already available on sites in north Wales with the recent launch extending Cadw’s Welsh learning books to south Wales.

The book for south Wales introduces the culture and history of Cadw’s heritage sites, from St David's to Chepstow, Gower to Abergavenny, while offering the opportunity to practice Welsh vocabulary and grammar through conversation prompts and quizzes.

There are four books, each tailored to a specific level of the national Dysgu Cymraeg courses which allows groups of all different levels to participate. They can be used at Cadw sites, in classrooms and in online learning. They have been used by Welsh learners worldwide, as far away as Australia.

All booklets are available to download for free online.

After enjoying the days out, tutors and learners have recently told Cadw:

Diolch arbennig [i'r tîm], sydd wedi rhoi'r adnodd arbennig yma at ei gilydd i ni. - Thank you especially [to the team] who have put together this special resource for us. The visited sites were full of local history expressed in useful Welsh. It was interesting to experience new places. Very useful day, providing a springboard for other trips on my own. A good combination of practicing language skills whilst learning history with friendly helpful tutors.

The Cabinet Secretary for Culture, Social Justice, Trefnydd and Chief Whip, Jane Hutt, recently said:

Cadw’s Deg Diwrnod Diddorol is a fantastic opportunity to learn Welsh while exploring our incredible historic sites. I’m pleased to see these resources now available so more people can learn Welsh while visiting their local Cadw sites or discovering landmarks across the country.

First Minister Eluned Morgan recently said: