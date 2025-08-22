UK Resilience Academy
Learn with the UKRA
Our courses are designed to challenge you in a supportive way, helping you build confidence and develop critical thinking skills. By combining different types of learning, we aim to provide a rich and varied experience that meets your needs in the resilience profession.
We offer a wide range of resilience training and education across Organisational Resilience, Crisis & Incident Management, Preparedness and Crowd & Events Safety.
Our learning is interactive and engaging. Through e-learning, practical workshops, relevant and realistic exercises, and team projects, we encourage you to get involved and advance your learning.
Latest News from
UK Resilience Academy
Preparedness is the foundation of effective resilience07/08/2025 16:25:00
Being prepared is about taking action before an emergency happens — identifying risks, planning ahead, and making sure people have the knowledge, skills and confidence to respond when it matters most.
Building the ability to stay calm in a crisis05/08/2025 15:30:00
Crisis and incident management focuses on how an organisation responds when things go wrong — whether it’s a minor hiccup like a systems outage, or something major like a natural disaster, cyberattack, or reputational crisis.
Crowds as Fluids31/07/2025 11:30:00
Crowds as Fluids: Rethinking Human Movement through the Lens of Physics
We’re hiring UKRA Associates!25/07/2025 08:10:00
At the UK Resilience Academy, we are constantly looking to enhance our team of Associates. We work with the most credible resilience specialists who facilitate high-quality learning through workshop and exercise activities which cater for a diverse network of clients.
7/7 London Terrorist Attack; Personal Reflections from a Survivor and a Responder14/07/2025 10:15:00
During the days leading up to the 20th anniversary of the attack on London’s transport network, and overwhelmingly during the commemorative day itself, there was one personal view that was front and centre of my thoughts; enormous, heartfelt sadness, respect and admiration for all those who were directly affected.
My Thoughts: Newscast Episode from Cabinet Office Briefing Rooms (COBR)11/07/2025 11:25:00
On my recent car journey, I tuned into the BBC Newscast episode “National Emergency Alert Test: Newscast In COBR.” It offered a rare glimpse to listeners into the Cabinet Office Briefing Rooms (COBR) and the inner workings of the UK’s top crisis-management mechanism.
Learn with the UKRA10/07/2025 09:05:00
Spending for Stability04/07/2025 10:30:00
Spending for Stability: Where the 2025 Spending Review Aligns with National Risks and Resilience