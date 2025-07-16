Learner stories: How education helped me to turn struggle into strength

Andy Kalli’s journey is one of resilience, transformation, and purpose. From a childhood marked by trauma to a life shaped by addiction, Andy has emerged as a powerful advocate for recovery and education. Now a registered manager at PCP Luton rehabilitation centre, he uses his lived experience and academic achievements – including gaining a CACHE qualification – to inspire others.

Andy's story is part of our Why Should I Care? campaign, which celebrates professionals working in education, early years, and social care and marks 80 years of CACHE qualifications. The campaign calls for greater recognition and professionalisation within these essential sectors, as well as highlighting the impact of education on lives and communities.

Q: Can you tell us about your background and early life?

A: “I come from a Greek Cypriot background. My parents arrived in the UK in the late 1950s, speaking very little English and working tirelessly. As a child, I spent a lot of time alone. A traumatic event around the age of five changed everything.

“On the outside, I was the funny one, the footballer, the performer. But inside, I was struggling, craving love, especially from my father. That pain shaped my relationships for years.”

Q: You’ve spoken about wearing a ‘mask’ for much of your life. What did that mean for you?

A: “I wore a mask to hide the pain I carried. I mirrored my father’s toughness, even when it meant becoming someone I wasn’t. That mask stayed with me through my involvement in crime and substance use. It wasn’t until I got clean that I started discovering who I truly was.”

Q: How did your journey with addiction begin and evolve?

A: “I began using substances in my late twenties. What followed was a 24-year battle with addiction. I had relapses and tried to turn things around many times. But once the addiction gets you and you have this illness that you can't stop — nothing can happen that will make you stop.

“The more I used, the less fear I had. I put myself in dangerous situations. I hit several rock bottoms, but the real turning point came when I lost my daughter, Helen. Her passing was the moment that changed everything.”

Q: What role did your daughter Helen play in your recovery?

A: “Helen’s passing became my catalyst for change. I believe she came to me in spirit and gave me a reason to live again. I wanted to make her proud. She became my higher power — the reason I give back and help others now.

“Whether it’s her – I believe it’s her – coming on my shoulder and switching on that light in my head: ‘Dad, you’ve got to do something. You’ve got to give back. You’ve got to help people. That’s what you’re here for.’”

Q: What role did education play in your transformation?

A: “I took the route of education and that was the best decision I made. Education was everything. I started with peer mentoring and counselling courses, then applied to the University of West London.

“I began with a foundation course and struggled at first, but I set a goal to pass. I started from the basics and wasn’t afraid to ask questions. Education gave me the choice again back in my mind.”

Q: Who supported you most during your educational journey?

A: “Janet [King, Sector Manager for Education and Childcare] from NCFE changed my life. I met her through the Helena Kennedy Foundation, winning a scholarship, and she became a counsellor and mentor to me.

“But she was more than a mentor — she believed in me, challenged me, and helped me grow. Without her, I don’t think I’d have achieved what I have. She nurtured me academically and guided me through the process. She taught me to write, to reflect, and to believe in myself.”

Q: What are you doing now, and how has your life changed?

A: “Today, I’m the registered manager at PCP Luton and part of the senior management team in Cardiff. I have both lived experience and academic grounding – and that’s powerful. I tell my patients: if I can do it, you can too. I want to use my story to inspire others.

“I’m very passionate about saving lives. I’ve got a passion for people who are living a similar experience to what I was living. That’s why I care.”

Q: What message do you share with others who are struggling?

A: “Education opens doors, builds confidence, and helps people grow. I encourage everyone to pursue learning. If I can do it, you can too. I’ll keep shouting that message from the rooftops because I believe it to my core.”

To learn more about Andy’s journey, you can watch the short film Addiction and Me: Andy’s Story. To discover more about the work we’re doing to mark 80 years of CACHE qualifications, explore our Why Should I Care? campaign.