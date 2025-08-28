Learner stories: “I chose to study a T Level because I knew I wanted to work with children”

Faith Pitt, aged 18, recently completed the Education and Early Years T Level at Walsall College, achieving a distinction grade. Passionate about working with children, she chose the course to gain practical experience and keep her future options open.

Here, she shares more about her T Level journey and what she learned along the way.

Q: Why did you choose to study a T Level?

A: “The reason I chose to study a T Level was because I knew I wanted to work with children, but I wasn’t 100% sure what I wanted to do or what age I wanted to work with. This qualification gave me the opportunity to get experience of working with children through placement and learning about the different stages of development throughout early childhood.

“This course also allows me to go to university if I wanted to, as it is equivalent to 3 A Levels – but it also allows me to go straight into employment as a teaching assistant or a nursery practitioner.”

Q: What have been the highlights of studying the T Level?

A: “I have really enjoyed placement as I have been able to see the children hit milestones and work closely with them. Getting to actually do hands-on work with the children and getting to know them and the staff has been great. The placement made a difference because you get to experience the career you’re going into – not just the theory side of it, but you get to actually experience it.

“Another thing that I have enjoyed doing at college was working with the toddler room from the college nursery and doing a car wash activity with the children – this allowed me to experience working with a different age group.

“I’ve also enjoyed experiencing Forest School at college and exploring different activities children can do there, as well as the benefits Forest School has on children.”

Q: Where did you do your placement(s) and what did you learn?

“I did a placement at a school nursery with children aged 3-4 years old for two years. Over the two years, I got to know the setting and the staff there. I was able to do activities with the children and watch them learn and develop. I also got to work in partnership with the staff and parents at the setting.”

Q: How did your tutors support you throughout your T Level studies?

A: “Throughout the course, my tutors supported me to do my work to my best ability, and encouraged me to keep trying. They have also helped me to understand the course and taught me all the knowledge I have needed for the exams.”

Q: What are your plans now and in the future?

A: “I just found out that I got a distinction grade in my T Level, which is even better than I expected. My plans are to start working in a nursery or working as a teaching assistant. At the moment, I don’t want to go to uni – but if I did change my mind in the future, I know I have the grades to go.

“In the future I might do a course in sign language or SEND to help with my continued professional development.”

Faith Pitt, Education and Early Years T Level student, said:

Q: In what ways has the T Level prepared you for your next steps?

A: “By doing the T Level, it has allowed me to go into the career that I want to do, but also allows me to progress into further education if I want to. It has given me two years of experience working with children 3-4 years old in a nursery setting.”

Q: Would you recommend T Levels to others? If yes, why?

A: “I would recommend T Levels to others as it prepares you for working with children and gives you experience with working with children. It also allows you to go to university after finishing the course as it’s equivalent to three A Levels.”

Congratulations on your result and good luck in the future, Faith!