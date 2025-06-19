The Post-Apprenticeship Recognition Scheme (PARS) was created by the Chartered Institution for Further Education in collaboration with the Association of Apprentices.

Education charity NCFE became the first organisation to offer a bursary to eligible applicants when it committed an initial £5,000 to support Level 2 and 3 apprentices who are currently underserved with their next steps.

We spoke to two former apprentices about their experiences. Sha’delle Momus, a 38-year-old from Streatham, London, recently completed a Level 3 apprenticeship in Business Administration, and Tracey Savage, a 55-year-old from Warrington in Cheshire, who returned to education after a cancer diagnosis.

When did you first hear about apprenticeships and was it a route you always wanted to go down?

Sha’delle: I first learned about my current apprenticeship from my previous line manager. I initially wanted to pursue a human resources apprenticeship to work as an official assistant to my line manager. However, my only available course was Level 3 in Business Administration.

Tracey: I first heard about apprenticeships in 2022 through my employer. It is not a route I thought I could go down due to my age, but I am so proud of myself for completing an apprenticeship alongside working full time.

It is something I never thought I would be capable of as I have had a tough few years after receiving a cancer diagnosis and recovering from major surgery and chemotherapy. I am proof that you are never too old to learn and to have belief in yourself!

What has your experience been like on your apprenticeship? Are there any highlights that come to mind?

Sha’delle: I started my apprenticeship during the pandemic, so the hybrid learning system was newly implemented. I appreciated the freedom of the independent learning structure, especially since math was not my strongest suit; this allowed me to focus on my assignments. My support tutor was very friendly and provided any help and assistance I needed.

One of the highlights of my apprenticeship was the ICT projects I piloted that I managed to implement as part of my current ICT system. I learned advanced professional writing and effective administration in communication, which boosted my confidence.

Tracey: I didn’t have the best experience with my previous apprenticeship as my tutor wasn’t really present a lot of the time so, therefore, I lacked the support and guidance I needed. My recent apprenticeship was a totally different experience; I had a great tutor who recognised my potential and fully supported me throughout.

When did you first hear about the Post-Apprenticeship Recognition Scheme and why was it something you wanted to apply for?

Sha’delle: I was nominated, and I decided to apply for PARS because I believe it is an excellent opportunity to gain recognition for my commitment to continuous development. Additionally, I can demonstrate my expertise status, which will open up more opportunities for me. This is also the first time I have had the chance to use a post-nominal designation.

Tracey: I first heard about the scheme through the Association of Apprentices. I wanted to apply so I could showcase my achievements.

How did you learn about the NCFE bursary, and how has it made a difference to you?

Sha’delle: I learned about the NCFE bursary from a co-worker who is also my mentor. She shared how she benefited from the program, which helped her get promoted to a higher role and pursue further development. Since applying for the NCFE bursary, I have improved my employability and secured interviews for promotions.

Tracey: I learnt about the bursary via an email from the The Post-Apprenticeship Recognition Scheme. It’s made a difference as I can showcase letters after my name, and it makes me feel recognised for all my hardwork this past year.

In what ways do you hope this additional professional recognition will help you in the future?

Sha’delle: I hope this recognition will assist me in achieving career advancement, and access to career development tools will support my pursuit of further professional growth.

Tracey: I hope it will lead to more senior job opportunities for me. I have already been approached by several companies who have recognised the completion of my recent apprenticeship.

What would you say to any apprentices thinking about applying to the Post-Apprenticeship Recognition Scheme?

Sha’delle: I recommend choosing PARS, as it will highlight your achievements and skills, contributing to further success and boosting your self-esteem.

Tracey: I think it’s a great way to celebrate all your hard work and achievements.

To learn more about the NCFE PARS bursary and apply, you can visit our dedicated webpage.