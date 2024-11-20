Learner stories: “I’m passionate about advocating for children's rights and ensuring they have access to education”

Saman Kaur is a recent Education and Early Years T Level student at Sandwell College. Saman has a passion for childcare and has now successfully gone on to study an Early Childhood Studies degree at Staffordshire University upon completion of this qualification. We spoke with Saman to learn how the Education and Early Years T Level set her up to achieve her career aspirations.

We also spoke to Saman’s Head of the Department, Jane Bissell, to discover why she nominated Saman for the Learner of the Year award at our Aspiration Awards, for which she placed as a finalist.

Q: Saman, why did you choose to study this NCFE qualification and what do you like best about this course?

A: “I chose this qualification because it offered a perfect blend of college learning and hands-on experience through placements. The placement opportunities have been invaluable, allowing me to secure employment and work with various professionals, including a SENCO, Occupational Therapist, and Physical Therapist.

“Working with such a diverse team felt like being part of a supportive family. I enjoyed exploring each aspect of the course, and the knowledge I gained was directly applicable in the workplace, enabling me to effectively support children's learning and development.”

Q: Jane, can you tell us more about Saman and why she was nominated for Learner of the Year?

A: “Despite facing numerous challenges, Saman always remains incredibly positive. Her radiant smile reflects her passion for making a difference in children’s lives, every day is a positive experience for her as she engages in work she truly enjoys.

“Saman’s positive and supportive nature is equally evident during her placement. She works in a private day nursery, where she is now employed on her placement days. The nursery manager has expressed how fortunate they are to have her on board. She has made friends and supports the children in a professional yet fun manner. When she talks about her work, her face lights up with a big smile, expressing how genuinely happy she is.”

Q: Jane, how did Saman’s early educational experiences and challenges shape her approach to learning and personal development in this course?

A: “Saman was born in Italy and lived there with her family until she was 15. She only studied English for one hour per week, meaning moving to England for job opportunities presented a challenge.

“Arriving near the end of Year 11, Saman enrolled in the local school for just two months. The school lacked Italian-speaking staff, making the transition difficult; Saman spent most of her time with a Learning Support Assistant, limiting her social interactions. Despite these hurdles, her resilience and positive attitude stood out.

“In September 2019, Saman began studying at Central College in the ESOL department, which includes students who speak over 250 languages. Enrolling in the Entry Level 2 English course, she began to enjoy learning, made friends, and established a routine. However, the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 forced a shift to online learning, disrupting her progress just as she was gaining confidence and improving her English. Despite this setback, Saman’s positive attitude and determination helped her overcome these challenges.

“Throughout, Saman’s dedication and commitment has shone through. She persevered with her online lessons and progressed to Entry Level 3, successfully passing both English and maths.”

I aspire to work with UNICEF, helping children worldwide, ensuring they have access to necessities like food, shelter and clothing.

SAMAN KAUR, EDUCATION AND EARLY YEARS T LEVEL STUDENT

Q: How did Saman continue to pursue her passion for childcare and education during the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic?

A: “Still navigating the challenges of COVID-19, Saman eagerly began vocational studies in September 2020, enrolling in a Level 1 Childcare course where her passion for childcare flourished. She made friends and practiced her English both in class and during extra-curricular activities, such as weekly volleyball sessions at Sandwell College. There, she met another Italian student, and they bonded over their shared experience of moving to England.

“Despite restrictions limiting placement opportunities, Saman completed Level 1 with a combination of online and in-person classes, gaining experience in a nursery and passing her maths and English courses. She progressed to the Early Years Practitioner Level 2 Diploma and completed her GCSEs in English and maths, earning a Grade 5 in both subjects despite facing language barriers.”

Q: Can you tell us more about Saman’s progression while studying the T Level?

A: “Saman is now in her second year of the Education and Early Years T Level programme. Her confidence has grown significantly, and she has become an asset to the classroom. As one of the older students, Saman often finds herself in a mentorship role, offering support and guidance to the younger 17-year-olds. Saman has the ability to boost morale, especially during stressful times like exams or demanding placement hours.

“Her journey is a testament to her resilience and determination, making Saman a role model for others overcoming language barriers and adapting to new educational environments. Her supportive nature and positive attitude inspire her peers, highlighting her passion for making a difference in childcare.

“As Saman approaches the completion of her T Level, she looks forward to applying her skills and knowledge in a professional setting. Her journey exemplifies the impact of perseverance and the importance of supportive communities in education.”

Q: Saman, what are your future career plans following this qualification?

A: “After completing this qualification, I plan to study Early Childhood Studies at Staffordshire University to further expand my knowledge and understanding. In the future, I aspire to work with UNICEF, helping children worldwide, ensuring they have access to necessities like food, shelter and clothing.

“I’m passionate about advocating for children's rights, focusing on ensuring they have access to education and the opportunity to express their views and opinions on matters that impact their lives. I believe that every child deserves a voice in decisions that affect them and that fostering an environment where their rights are respected is crucial for their development and wellbeing.”

Saman has just begun her course at Staffordshire University, where she’d hoped to study following the T Level, and we wish her all the best for her future career! Learn more about the Education and Early Years T Level and the career pathways it could lead to.