NCFE
|Printable version
Learner stories: "Studying mental health resonated with me personally"
In her first year at Riverside College – Widnes & Runcorn, Stephanie Dawson undertook several Level 1 mental health qualifications, as well as qualifications in substance misuse and alcohol misuse. Following this, Stephanie progressed on to Level 2 Certificate in Mental Health Awareness and Level 2 Certificate in Understanding Children and Young People’s Mental Health qualifications.
We caught up with Stephanie to see how she is progressing with her studies in mental health.
Why did you choose to study mental health?
“For 13 years, I was on my own at home, solely focused on being a mother. I've always wanted to pursue something for my own personal growth, although I was unsure about what that might be. That's when I decided to attend an open evening at Riverside College Widnes to explore potential courses that I might be interested in.
"Studying mental health resonated with me personally, as I have faced my own struggles in the past, as did my mother. I felt a strong desire to delve deeper into this subject and gain greater self-awareness. As a result, I became captivated by the learning process, and within a year, I’d successfully completed several other courses. The college provided financial support for my childcare needs, and the support I received was amazing.”
What were the highlights of the course?
“The main highlight is that my personal mental well-being has improved, and I've formed new friendships. Additionally, I've become more empathetic and understanding. I've taken pleasure in being of assistance to others, and I've discovered a keen interest in cultures and the historical aspects of mental health."
What are you doing now and what are your future plans?
"I’m currently undertaking a Level 3 Diploma in Counselling and aspire to attain the Level 3 Certificate in Understanding Mental Health. Furthermore, I have a strong desire to earn a degree. My passion lies in helping others and continuous learning, so I aim to build my expertise, skills and accumulate practical experience through volunteering."
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.ncfe.org.uk/all-articles/learner-stories-studying-mental-health-resonated-with-me/
T: 0191 239 8000
F: 0191 239 8001
E: service@ncfe.org.uk
@NCFE
Latest News from
NCFE
Welsh language boost as UK leader in technical education launches new range of bilingual qualifications11/12/2023 16:15:00
Welsh speakers can now access some of the most in-demand technical qualifications, covering topics spanning equality and diversity, nutrition and health, social care and teaching and learning.
Why we must act now to safeguard our future workforce11/12/2023 11:15:00
There’s a risk of weakening social care’s talent pipeline unless action is taken quickly, explains David Rowley, Product Manager in Technical Education at the educational charity and awarding organisation NCFE.
6 ways to enjoy a more sustainable Christmas06/12/2023 11:15:00
Black Friday; an American phrase coined by the police in Philadelphia because of the chaos that ensued as large numbers of suburban tourists came into the city to begin their holiday shopping.
What’s next in the post-16 reforms?30/11/2023 12:33:00
This article was originally published by FE Week on 27 November 2023.
We must seize the opportunity to reimagine the future of the early years sector22/11/2023 11:15:00
The following article is taken from our recent Sector Spotlight: Early Years and Childcare report, which you can download and read for free.
NCFE announced as finalists at upcoming TechEd awards21/11/2023 11:15:00
Educational charity NCFE has been shortlisted for an accolade at the Bett Awards 2024.
Educational charity rings up three accolades at North East Contact Centre Awards 202315/11/2023 11:15:00
One of the UK’s largest awarding organisations has claimed a hat-trick of prizes at a celebration of the region’s contact centre professionals.
Ufi and NCFE partnering to drive forward innovation in the assessment of vocational skills13/11/2023 14:15:00
Ufi VocTech Trust and the awarding organisation NCFE have announced a new strategic partnership to harness the transformative power of technology to drive change and reform in the assessment of vocational training and skills.
Life as an educational charity: how NCFE is making a difference31/10/2023 16:15:00
You may know NCFE as an awarding organisation, or a leader in technical and vocational education – but did you know that being a registered educational charity is also a fundamental aspect of our identity? Here, Emma Hoare, our Head of Governance, explains more about what makes us a charity, the work we’re doing that is having a social impact, and the benefits that working for a charity can provide.