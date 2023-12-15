In her first year at Riverside College – Widnes & Runcorn, Stephanie Dawson undertook several Level 1 mental health qualifications, as well as qualifications in substance misuse and alcohol misuse. Following this, Stephanie progressed on to Level 2 Certificate in Mental Health Awareness and Level 2 Certificate in Understanding Children and Young People’s Mental Health qualifications.

We caught up with Stephanie to see how she is progressing with her studies in mental health.

Why did you choose to study mental health?

“For 13 years, I was on my own at home, solely focused on being a mother. I've always wanted to pursue something for my own personal growth, although I was unsure about what that might be. That's when I decided to attend an open evening at Riverside College Widnes to explore potential courses that I might be interested in.

"Studying mental health resonated with me personally, as I have faced my own struggles in the past, as did my mother. I felt a strong desire to delve deeper into this subject and gain greater self-awareness. As a result, I became captivated by the learning process, and within a year, I’d successfully completed several other courses. The college provided financial support for my childcare needs, and the support I received was amazing.”

What were the highlights of the course?

“The main highlight is that my personal mental well-being has improved, and I've formed new friendships. Additionally, I've become more empathetic and understanding. I've taken pleasure in being of assistance to others, and I've discovered a keen interest in cultures and the historical aspects of mental health."

What are you doing now and what are your future plans?

"I’m currently undertaking a Level 3 Diploma in Counselling and aspire to attain the Level 3 Certificate in Understanding Mental Health. Furthermore, I have a strong desire to earn a degree. My passion lies in helping others and continuous learning, so I aim to build my expertise, skills and accumulate practical experience through volunteering."

